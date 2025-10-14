Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME ONE OF THE MLB NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BETWEEN THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS AND THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 13, 2025) (MLB – See script for restrictions) MILWAUKEE BREWERS V LOS ANGELES DODGERS 1-2 BOTTOM 1ST 1. LOS ANGELES DODGERS’ STARTER BLAKE SNELL STRIKES OUT MILWAUKEE BREWERES’ CHRISTIAN YELICH / REPLAY 2. BLAKE SNELL STRIKES OUT WILLIAM CONTRERAS 3. BLAKE SNELL WALKING BACK AFTER ENDING INNING SHOTS OF SHOHEI OHTANI'S EARLY INNINGS – TOP 1ST AND TOP 3RD 4. OHTANI WALKS 5. VARIOUS OF BREWERS' FANS CHEERING WITH FLAGS 6. OHTANI FLIES OUT TO LEFT FIELDER ISAAC COLLINS BOTTOM 3RD 7. BLAKE SNELL PICKS OFF CALEB DURBIN 8. CUTAWAY OF DURBIN / CUTAWAY OF SNELL 9. REPLAYS X 2 TOP 6TH 10. FREDDIE FREEMAN HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT FIELD TO PUT DODGERS 1-0 AHEAD 11. REPLAY 12. MOOKIE BETTS CHEERING 13. OHTANI CHEERING IN DUGOUT 14. SLOW-MOTION OF FREDDIE FREEMAN CELEBRATING BOTTOM 6TH 15. BLAKE SNELL STRIKES OUT Caleb Durbin 16. DURBIN WALKING BACK 17. BLAKE SNELL STRIKE SOUT ISAAC COLLINS 18. UMPIRE SIGNALLING OUT 19. COLLINS WALKING BACK TOP 7TH 20. OHTANI GROUNDS OUT SHARPLY TO FIRST BASEMAN ANDREW VAUGHN / TWO OUTS 21. VAUGHN WALKING BACK 22. OHTANI RUNNING BACK BOTTOM 8TH 23. BLAKE SNELL STRIKES OUT SAL FRELICK TO END INNING 24. FRELICK REMOVING HELMET AND DROPPING BAT 25. SNELL WALKING BACK TO APPLAUSE AND REACHES DODGERS DUGOUT TOP 9TH 26. MOOKIE BETTS WALKS / MAX MUNCY SCORES TO MAKE IT 2-0 TO DODGERS 27. BREWERS FANS REACT 28. BREWERS DUGOUT REACTS 29. OHTANI 30. MUNCY IN DODGERS DUGOUT BOTTOM 9TH 31. JACKSON CHOURIO OUT ON A SACRIFICE FLY TO CENTER FIELDER ANDY PAGES / ISAAC COLLINS SCORES TO MAKE IT 1-2 FOR BREWERS 32. REPLAY OF CHOURIO HIT 33. DODGERS’ RELIEVER BLAKE TREINEN STRIKES OUT BRICE TURANG WITH THE BASES LOADED, SECURING THE DODGERS' 2-1 VICTORY 34. REPLAY 35. BLAKE TREINEN CELEBRATING WITH WILL SMITH 36. BRICE TURANG REACTS AS HE WALKS BACK 37. BREWERS FANS REACT 38. DODGERS CONGRATULATING EACH OTHER INCLUDING BLAKE SNELL STORY: Blake Snell allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 2-1 victory when the Milwaukee Brewers left the bases loaded in the ninth inning of the National League Championship Series opener on Monday (October 13). Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer in the sixth inning and Los Angeles increased the lead to 2-0 in the top of the ninth when Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk. Roki Sasaki replaced Snell to open the bottom of the ninth and issued a one-out walk to Isaac Collins. Jake Bauers followed with a pinch-hit ground-rule double to center, forcing Collins to halt at third. Jackson Chourio followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 2-1. Christian Yelich walked before Blake Treinen took over on the mound and walked William Contreras to load the bases. Treinen then fanned Brice Turang swinging on a 2-2 fastball for the save. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday in Milwaukee. Snell (3-0) allowed only a leadoff single in the third to Caleb Durbin, and then, one out later, picked him off first. Snell struck out 10 and did not walk a batter in a 103-pitch outing. Freeman snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth with his first homer of the postseason, a one-out solo shot to right on a 3-2 pitch from Chad Patrick (0-1). The Brewers escaped a bases-loaded situation in the fourth with a bizarre inning-ending double play. Bulk reliever Quinn Priester walked Teoscar Hernandez to open the frame, and Will Smith and Tommy Edman delivered consecutive one-out singles. Max Muncy then sent a deep fly that center fielder Sal Frelick deflected high off the wall and back into his glove, forcing the runners to delay. Shortstop Joey Ortiz fired the relay home for a forceout. Catcher Contreras then ran to third and tagged the bag for another forceout. The Brewers escaped again in the fifth when Enrique Hernandez hit a leadoff double and Shohei Ohtani was walked intentionally with one out. Betts then bounced into another inning-ending double play. The Dodgers' ninth-inning run came off Abner Uribe, who gave up one hit and walked three in his lone frame. Six pitchers worked for the Brewers, including Priester, who threw four shutout innings. Milwaukee went 6-0 in the regular season against the Dodgers, sweeping home-and-away three-game series. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)