Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 18:36:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kumar Kartikeya’s four-wicket haul sums up South Zone’s second innings for 426, leading by 64 runs against Central Zone at the end of day four of the Duleep Trophy final at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Central Zone needs just 65 runs on the final day to clinch the Duleep Trophy 2025 title, having taken a 64-run lead despite three South Zone batters scoring half-centuries.

South Zone lost four wickets in the morning session but managed to extend the match into the final day, thanks to a crucial 192-run partnership between Ankit Sharma and Andre Siddarth C for the seventh wicket. Sharma fell short of a century, dismissed for 99 when trying to play a big shot off Kartikeya, and then the tail soon followed, with South Zone all out for 426.

Despite this setback, South Zone’s batting efforts were boosted by half-centuries from Andre Siddarth C and Smaran Ravichandran, though ultimately not enough to make a decisive impact.

Apart from Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, also scalped three wickets in the second innings. Among the seamers, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar grabbed a wicket each.

Earlier in the match, Yash Rathod missed out on what could have been an incredible double ton, but nonetheless put Central Zone in a commanding position at the end of day three of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at Bengaluru on Saturday.

At the end of the day, South Zone was 129/2, with Ravichandran Smaran (37*) and Ricky Bhui (26*) unbeaten and the team trailing by 233 runs. Central Zone started the day at 384/5, with Yash unbeaten at 137, with Saransh Jain (47)* by his side. The duo continued their partnership, with Saransh reaching his 50 in 128 balls, with seven fours and the team beyond the 400 run mark as well in 111.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Central Zone: 511 (Yash Rathod 194, Rajat Patidar 101, Gurjanpreet Singh 4/124), South Zone: 149 and 426 (Ankit Sharma 99, Andre Siddarth C 84*; Kumar Kartikeya 4/110). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: andre-siddarth-cankit-sharmaCentral ZoneDeepak ChaharDuleep Trophygurjanpreet-singhkuldeep-senkumar-kartikeyaRajat Patidarricky-bhuismaran-ravichandranSouth Zonesports newsyash-rathod

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast on JioHotstar?
Pahalgam Victims’ Family Slams India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: “Bring Back My 16-Year-Old Brother”
Two Shades of India: Protests in One Corner, Prayers in Another Ahead of India-Pak Asia Cup Match In Dubai
Hong Kong Open: India's Lakshya Sen agonisingly falls short in final to settle for silver
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Will Indian Players Bring Out Emotions on the Field Today? Coach Says, “Yes, They Will”

LATEST NEWS

US: Kirk shooting suspect "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," says Utah governor
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
Julianne Moore talks about her relationship with Bart Freundlich, says " it is just about being together "
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday set "movie date night" with 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', makers announce new release date
Kate Hudson recalls getting opportunity to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'
Indian diamond and jewellery exporters considering overseas units to bypass US tariffs: Industry insiders
Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
"Coming to do Jumle ki Barish": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar
UN experts reject China's meddling in the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process
Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy
Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone on brink of glory, needs 65 runs to clinch trophy

QUICK LINKS