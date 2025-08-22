Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

The 134th edition of Durand Cup comes to the end with a fascinating final between NorthEast United FC and first time participants Diamond Harbour FC. The match would be held at 5:30 IST time in salt lake Stadium, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

NorthEast United FC, Defending champions of Durand cup

In pursuit of a repeat, NorthEast United FC, also referred to as the Highlanders, is back to defend their 2024 Durand Cup crown. Under the midst of the head coach Juan Pedro Benali, the team has exhibited a mix of leadership experience and young agility. Captain Michel Zabaco and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh have played key role in their rise to the final. They are further strengthened by goal scoring powerhouse Alaaeddine Ajaraie who has scored seven goals in four games.

Diamond Harbour FC, The underdogs of Durand Cup

Diamond Harbour FC established in the year 2022 has made quite a strong entry into the competition. Trained by Kibu Vicuana, the team has proved to be strong and tactical and has eliminated established teams like East Bengal FC in the semis. The players that really shine in this team are Luka Majcen and Clayton Silva, and they have been key to their march all the way to the final.

This is the clash of the styles, of an experienced NorthEast United versus the youthful Diamond Harbour. The experience of playing in stressful game situations will compete against unrestrained self confidence of newcomers. Tactical flexibility and individual brilliance have seen both teams prove during the tournament, thus ensuring an interesting match.

Streaming Details of Durand Cup 2025 final

In India, football fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network and and sonyliv. The match can also be viewed on OTTplay Premium and therefore availed to the fans in various platforms. The Durand Cup 2025 final promises to be an epic dual with NorthEast United FC looking to cement their legacy and Diamond Harbor FC set on writing their names in the annals of Indian football. As the teams gear up to fight it out to be the best, the audience will witness a great match that will be sunning the spirit and passion of Indian football.

