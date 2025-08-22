LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC will play each other in the 134th Durand Cup final on August 23, 2025, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. When NorthEast United takes on the fearless Diamond Harbour on Saturday night, they will play a different style.

Indian Football Fans can watch the finale on OTTplay Premium, SonyLIV, and Sony Sports Network.
Indian Football Fans can watch the finale on OTTplay Premium, SonyLIV, and Sony Sports Network.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 22, 2025 20:55:22 IST

The 134th edition of  Durand Cup comes to the end with a fascinating final between NorthEast United FC and first time participants Diamond Harbour FC. The match would be held at 5:30 IST time in salt lake Stadium, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

NorthEast United FC, Defending champions of Durand cup

In pursuit of a repeat, NorthEast United FC, also referred to as the Highlanders, is back to defend their 2024 Durand Cup crown. Under the midst of the head coach Juan Pedro Benali, the team has exhibited a mix of leadership experience and young agility. Captain Michel Zabaco and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh have played key role in their rise to the final. They are further strengthened by goal scoring powerhouse Alaaeddine Ajaraie who has scored seven goals in four games. 

Diamond Harbour FC, The underdogs of Durand Cup

Diamond Harbour FC established in the year 2022 has made quite a strong entry into the competition. Trained by Kibu Vicuana, the team has proved to be strong and tactical and has eliminated established teams like East Bengal FC in the semis. The players that really shine in this team are Luka Majcen and Clayton Silva, and they have been key to their march all the way to the final. 

This is the clash of the styles, of an experienced NorthEast United versus the youthful Diamond Harbour. The experience of playing in stressful game situations will compete against unrestrained self confidence of newcomers. Tactical flexibility and individual brilliance have seen both teams prove during the tournament, thus ensuring an interesting match.

Streaming Details of Durand Cup 2025 final

In India, football fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network and and sonyliv. The match can also be viewed on OTTplay Premium and therefore availed to the fans in various platforms. The Durand Cup 2025 final promises to be an epic dual with NorthEast United FC looking to cement their legacy and Diamond Harbor FC set on writing their names in the annals of Indian football. As the teams gear up to fight it out to be the best, the audience will witness a great match that will be sunning the spirit and passion of Indian football.

Also Read: AIFF’s Draft Constitution Governance Reform Moves Parallel To ISL Crisis

Tags: Diamond Harbour FCDurand Cup 2025Durand Cup 2025 Finalnortheast united fcNorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FCstreaming details

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details
Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details
Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details
Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Match Preview, Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?