ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What's The Controversy About?

ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What’s The Controversy About?

The ED has summoned former cricketer Suresh Raina as part of an investigation linked to his links with an illegal betting site 1xBET. The investigation aims to find out the position, income, and knowledge of the app illegal business, which is a part of a larger investigation of busted networks of illegal betting activities by celebrities.

ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What's the Controversy About? (Image Credit - X)
ED Grills Suresh Raina Over 1xBET Betting App Promotion: What's the Controversy About? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 18:14:59 IST

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina, renowned for his explosive batting and agile fielding, is now under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The federal agency has invited him regarding an alleged illegal online betting racket that was related to the prohibited site 1xBET. Raina appeared in New Delhi on Wednesday, where his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

Investigators will question him on a lot on how he came to be associated with the platform and how much he might have earned through the endorsement. In spite of the fact that no formal charges have been filed, the hearing indicates the seriousness of the investigation and legal implications of the case to the ex-cricketer.

Controversy Surrounding 1xBET Betting

1xBET is a global betting site and it has been banned in India, but still it is used secretly. The app offers the possibility to bet on cricket, e-sports, and other games and retains a huge following despite its illegal nature. Its extensive presence has attracted the regulatory concerns especially due to its aggressive advertisements and celebrity endorsements.

The association of Suresh Raina with 1xBET started last year when he was made the responsible gaming ambassador of the company. The company had then introduced the collaboration as an initiative in a safe gaming campaign. The ED now wants to know how Raina came to be associated, the financial arrangements of his deal and whether he knew the operations of the app were against Indian laws.

ED Probe on Illegal Betting Networks

This raid forms a part of a bigger crackdown on illegal betting rings that have been alleged to defraud users of crores of rupees and avoid paying taxes. According to the law analysts, Raina future in the investigation will be determined by whether he was only involved in promotion or whether he was also involved in direct financial gain through the platform.

In case it is proved that he had a purely promotional role, he might be acquitted. Nevertheless, a suggestion that he personally profited out of the unlawful activities of the app or even participated in its betting schemes may put him in a lot of legal problems. The ED will study the financial statements, the history of communication with the platform, and the promotion campaigns in order to determine the extent of his actions.

Sports Stars and Betting Controversies

Suresh Raina does not appear to be the only celebrity who has been questioned about his connections with betting. Over the past few years, ED has quizzed sports and entertainment celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Huma Qureshi over their connections to sites that involve illegal betting games.

