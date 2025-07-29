Emma Raducanu Hits Stride in Montreal as Katie Boulter Crashes Out Early

Emma Raducanu extended her impressive hard-court form with a confident straight-sets victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the Canadian Open. Riding high after reaching the semi-finals in Washington, the 22-year-old Brit eased past her Romanian friend and opponent 6-2, 6-4.

“It’s always tricky playing someone you know well,” Raducanu told Sky Sports, “but I’m happy with how I focused and backed up last week’s performance.”

She displayed grit early on, saving five break points in her opening service game before winning five consecutive games to seal the first set.

Momentum Builds for Raducanu

After a brief exchange of breaks in the second, Emma Raducanu broke again at 4-4 and served out the match, extending her hard-court run to four wins in five matches since her Wimbledon exit. She previously defeated Ruse in Auckland earlier this year, and her latest win suggests she’s rediscovering the sharpness and composure that made her a breakout star.

Stearns Next, Anisimova Looms

Emma Raducanu now faces American 32nd seed Peyton Stearns in the second round. It won’t get easier — should she progress, she’s likely to face fifth seed and recent Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova. With the US Open just weeks away, Raducanu’s timing and confidence seem to be peaking as she returns to the surface where she famously won her first Grand Slam title in 2021.

Disappointment for Boulter

While Raducanu surged ahead, fellow Brit Katie Boulter suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Mexico’s Renata Zarazua. The British No. 2 lost 6-1, 7-5, struggling to find any rhythm early on and nearly suffering a first-set bagel. Though she rallied in the second set, Boulter failed to capitalize on her chances and crashed out in under 90 minutes.

Also Read: India’s 5th Test Predicted Line Up vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out