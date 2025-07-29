Home > Sports > India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

India is likely to make significant recalls for the 5th Test at The Oval, with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah possibly ruled out through injury and workload management, and India are expected to recall Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep, to ensure a youthful, tactical XI, etc. to draw the series.

India's selection policy embraces the immediate needs of the composition in conjunction with the new outlines of a post Pant era, where the infinity of experience gives way to thoughtful youth and rotation policy, and a vital turnaround on English soil.
India's selection policy embraces the immediate needs of the composition in conjunction with the new outlines of a post Pant era, where the infinity of experience gives way to thoughtful youth and rotation policy, and a vital turnaround on English soil.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 29, 2025 13:38:00 IST

Entering the denouement phase at The Oval, India is mulling over significant Player XI changes in an attempt to save face and possibly draw the five match sequence. After considering fitness issues and tactical pragmatism, the team has to undergo some selection alterations for the crucial clash.

Above all, the absence of Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper batter, is a huge loss: he fractured his foot in the course of the Manchester Fourth Test. The glamour of Pant’s resilience and that of the so called bad luck injury was truly there in the Manchester Test with Pant having to retire hurt on Day 1 himself but returning to get perhaps the most gritty half century of his career in the latter stages of that Test, and yet missing out on the final Test. 

Who is stepping in for Rishabh pant?

Dhruv Jurel steps in the young keeper, with some Test exposure, seems the most logical gatekeeper replacement for Pant. According to insiders, Jagadeesan is also in contention, though it is Jurel who is favored to keep wicket. From a bowling perspective, Bumrah looks to be rested by India, having by then completed his pre planned three Test quotas in England. Reports highlight concern around his accumulated workload and recent dip in form, are backing his strategic withdrawal unless he personally chooses to play. Should he sit out, Akash Deep will take his place in the pace attack after turning in a 10 wicket match victory in the second Test, now being fit to bowl at that level.

The spin department is expected to be further strengthened after the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav from the wrist spinner side since his wrist spin finishing skills offer a nice contrast in the seam heavy composition. He is said to be a better wage earner than the underperforming Shardul Thakur, who rarely got to bowl in Manchester. Meanwhile, Anshul is probably out for pace options in the form of either Prasidh Krishna or returning Arshdeep Singh, with perhaps a pragmatic approach persuading the final decision in the end on a flat Oval strip.

Predicted playing 11 of India

If all the guessed changes come true, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will form an XI marked by a controlled blend of energy, spin variation, and pace aggression for surgical interventions.

Since the series hovers on 2-1 in favor of England, with the championship fate being forged on the Oval Test, the Indian selection expression indicates some dire contemporary needs and the future outline of a post-Pant side. 

Also Read: Cracks in the Dressing Room: Major Shake-Up Looms for Team India After England Test Struggles

Tags: Dhruv Jurelind vs engind vs eng seriesjasprit bumrahprobable 11rishabh pantshardul thakur

RELATED News

Elías Díaz Plays Hero as San Diego Padres End New York Mets’ Streak in Walk-Off Classic
India’s Chess Revolution: How Divya Deshmukh’s Victory Will Inspire The Next Generation
Flames, Flips, and Fallout: Stewart Friesen Survives Terrifying Crash in Quebec Dirt Race
Emma Raducanu Hits Stride in Montreal as Katie Boulter Crashes Out Early
Belief Amid Chaos: Manuel Ugarte Backs Ruben Amorim as United Eyes Revival

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule
MAYDAY: Munich Bound United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Suffers Engine Failure After Takeoff From Washington
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel
Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do
Samsung Landed Major Tesla AI6 Chip Contract, Boosting Foundry Business Prospects Amid Losses
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 3: Investor Demand Remains Very High, Is It A Green Light For Automotive Sector?
Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes A Sleeper Hit: ISKCON Books Entire Theatre For Devotees
UP Govt transfers 23 IAS Officers in major Bureaucratic overhaul
What is US-made M4 Rifle? Advanced Weapon Recovered From Neutralised Pahalgam Terrorists In Operation Mahadev
Huma Qureshi Turns Fierce Hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do; Brother Saqib Saleem Drops Action-Packed Teaser On Her Birthday!
India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out
India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out
India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out
India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?