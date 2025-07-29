India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

Entering the denouement phase at The Oval, India is mulling over significant Player XI changes in an attempt to save face and possibly draw the five match sequence. After considering fitness issues and tactical pragmatism, the team has to undergo some selection alterations for the crucial clash.

Above all, the absence of Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper batter, is a huge loss: he fractured his foot in the course of the Manchester Fourth Test. The glamour of Pant’s resilience and that of the so called bad luck injury was truly there in the Manchester Test with Pant having to retire hurt on Day 1 himself but returning to get perhaps the most gritty half century of his career in the latter stages of that Test, and yet missing out on the final Test.

Who is stepping in for Rishabh pant?

Dhruv Jurel steps in the young keeper, with some Test exposure, seems the most logical gatekeeper replacement for Pant. According to insiders, Jagadeesan is also in contention, though it is Jurel who is favored to keep wicket. From a bowling perspective, Bumrah looks to be rested by India, having by then completed his pre planned three Test quotas in England. Reports highlight concern around his accumulated workload and recent dip in form, are backing his strategic withdrawal unless he personally chooses to play. Should he sit out, Akash Deep will take his place in the pace attack after turning in a 10 wicket match victory in the second Test, now being fit to bowl at that level.

The spin department is expected to be further strengthened after the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav from the wrist spinner side since his wrist spin finishing skills offer a nice contrast in the seam heavy composition. He is said to be a better wage earner than the underperforming Shardul Thakur, who rarely got to bowl in Manchester. Meanwhile, Anshul is probably out for pace options in the form of either Prasidh Krishna or returning Arshdeep Singh, with perhaps a pragmatic approach persuading the final decision in the end on a flat Oval strip.

Predicted playing 11 of India

If all the guessed changes come true, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will form an XI marked by a controlled blend of energy, spin variation, and pace aggression for surgical interventions.

Since the series hovers on 2-1 in favor of England, with the championship fate being forged on the Oval Test, the Indian selection expression indicates some dire contemporary needs and the future outline of a post-Pant side.

