Home > Sports > Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Next, Raducanu will face Maria Sakkari, who has been playing really well and already beat some tough players. Raducanu knows Sakkari likes these conditions and said she’s in great form. It’s going to be an exciting quarterfinal match.

Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances to Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open (Image Credit - X)
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances to Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 02:41:23 IST

Emma Raducanu delivered one of her finest performances of the year as she defeated four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Thursday. With this win, Raducanu moved into the quarterfinals in Washington in commanding style.

Raducanu Breaks Early Control in First Set

From the first few games, Emma Raducanu looked confident and in control. She broke Osaka’s serve at 3-2 in the first set, thanks to a crucial double fault from the former world No. 1.

She quickly followed it with a flawless service game, taking a 4-2 lead without dropping a point. Osaka tried to respond, but an overhit forehand gave Raducanu the set in just 38 minutes.

Raducanu’s calm body language and strong court coverage left Osaka with very few chances. Her ability to absorb pressure and turn it into attacking play was the key in the opening set.

Emma Raducanu’s Serve Dominates the Match

In the second set, Raducanu continued her momentum. She broke Osaka early again and held serve under pressure to build a 3-1 lead. Osaka’s second double fault of the set helped Raducanu push the score to 4-1.

She then stayed composed, saving a break point late in the set and sealing the match on her third match point with a confident first serve. The match ended with Raducanu having fully outplayed Osaka in every department.

Stat-wise, the numbers backed her dominance. Raducanu won 76% of points on her first serve and 61% on her second. In contrast, Osaka struggled, winning just 45% on second serve and hitting seven double faults.

Post-Match Reaction from Raducanu

Speaking after the match, Raducanu said, “I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi has won four Slams, been world No. 1, she’s so dangerous, and on the hard courts, I think she is particularly comfortable. So I knew I would have to play really well and manage my service games, which I am really proud of how I did.”

She also discussed her tactics and how important her second serve was. “If you float the second serve, Naomi will crunch it, and you’ll be behind in the point. I had to trust my abilities on the second serve, and I went for it, and I think there was just the one double fault at the end,” she said.

Quarterfinal Challenge: Raducanu vs. Sakkari Next

Next, Raducanu will play against Maria Sakkari from Greece. Sakkari got to the quarterfinals by beating Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6. She also beat Britain’s Katie Boulter earlier and has been playing really well in the tournament.

Talking about the match, Raducanu said, “We have played a few times, I think the conditions really suit her, she enjoys playing here, she took out the second seed yesterday, so she’s in great form.”

This quarterfinal should be exciting. Raducanu will try to keep her good form and go far in the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

ALSO READ: China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16

Tags: DC OpenEmma RaducanuNaomi Osakatennis

RELATED News

Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Injured Rishabh Pant Breaks Record That MS Dhoni Held For Nearly Three Decades – Know What It Is
What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors
The Undertaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Former Foe Hulk Hogan After His Sudden Passing
WWE Legend Goldberg Opens Up About Gruesome Injury Sustained in Retirement Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update For July 25, 2025: Rain Intensity To Decrease From July 25, Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai
‘Do the Right Thing’: Donald Trump Publically Clashes With Fed Chair Powell Over…
Wordle Hint For July 25, 2025: How You Refer To The People Running Errands For Someone
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Is Starlink Down After T-Mobile’s Launch? Here’s What Elon Musk Said
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team
What Donald Trump Said About Hulk Hogan: ‘A Great Friend, MAGA All The Way…’
PM Modi Meets King Charles III, Discusses Collaboration On Promoting Ayurveda And Yoga
Beyond EVs: Elon Musk Warns of ‘Rough Quarter 2,’ Pivots Tesla’s Future to Humanoid Robots and AI
Anne Burrell’s Mysterious Death: What Toxicology Report Uncovered About Cause Of Death
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?