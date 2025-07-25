Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Emma Raducanu delivered one of her finest performances of the year as she defeated four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Thursday. With this win, Raducanu moved into the quarterfinals in Washington in commanding style.

Raducanu Breaks Early Control in First Set

From the first few games, Emma Raducanu looked confident and in control. She broke Osaka’s serve at 3-2 in the first set, thanks to a crucial double fault from the former world No. 1.

She quickly followed it with a flawless service game, taking a 4-2 lead without dropping a point. Osaka tried to respond, but an overhit forehand gave Raducanu the set in just 38 minutes.

Raducanu’s calm body language and strong court coverage left Osaka with very few chances. Her ability to absorb pressure and turn it into attacking play was the key in the opening set.

Emma Raducanu’s Serve Dominates the Match

In the second set, Raducanu continued her momentum. She broke Osaka early again and held serve under pressure to build a 3-1 lead. Osaka’s second double fault of the set helped Raducanu push the score to 4-1.

She then stayed composed, saving a break point late in the set and sealing the match on her third match point with a confident first serve. The match ended with Raducanu having fully outplayed Osaka in every department.

Stat-wise, the numbers backed her dominance. Raducanu won 76% of points on her first serve and 61% on her second. In contrast, Osaka struggled, winning just 45% on second serve and hitting seven double faults.

Post-Match Reaction from Raducanu

Speaking after the match, Raducanu said, “I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi has won four Slams, been world No. 1, she’s so dangerous, and on the hard courts, I think she is particularly comfortable. So I knew I would have to play really well and manage my service games, which I am really proud of how I did.”

She also discussed her tactics and how important her second serve was. “If you float the second serve, Naomi will crunch it, and you’ll be behind in the point. I had to trust my abilities on the second serve, and I went for it, and I think there was just the one double fault at the end,” she said.

Quarterfinal Challenge: Raducanu vs. Sakkari Next

Next, Raducanu will play against Maria Sakkari from Greece. Sakkari got to the quarterfinals by beating Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6. She also beat Britain’s Katie Boulter earlier and has been playing really well in the tournament.

Talking about the match, Raducanu said, “We have played a few times, I think the conditions really suit her, she enjoys playing here, she took out the second seed yesterday, so she’s in great form.”

This quarterfinal should be exciting. Raducanu will try to keep her good form and go far in the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

