Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of its ongoing investigation into a betting-linked money-laundering case. Earlier, the agency had summoned Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the probe linked to the betting platform 1xBet.

Shikhar Dhawan to Record Statement Under PMLA

The 39-year-old Dhawan is set to have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is examining his alleged connections with 1xBet through endorsement deals. The platform is accused of defrauding users and evading substantial taxes.

“The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on illegal online betting platforms operating in India,” an ED official told Business Today.

“These platforms are being scrutinised for running fraudulent schemes and moving large amounts of money illegally.”

Suresh Raina Questioned for Eight Hours

Former India batsman Suresh Raina, 38, was also interrogated by the ED for over eight hours. He was questioned regarding his promotional activities with 1xBet.

The investigation extends beyond cricketers, with the ED also summoning representatives from tech giants Google and Meta. In addition, multi-state raids were conducted targeting another betting app, Parimatch.

Government Crackdown on Online Gambling

These enforcement actions coincide with the Indian government’s introduction of new legislation to ban real-money online gaming. The ED’s intensified probe seeks to uncover violations related to user fraud and tax evasion, involving substantial sums of money.

In its statement, the ED emphasised that both Raina and Dhawan “knowingly entered into these agreements, despite being aware that 1xBet was not authorised to operate in India.” Investigators noted that funds were routed through multiple foreign channels before being credited to Indian accounts, disguising the criminal activity as legitimate business transactions.

Mule Accounts, Unverified Payment Gateways: Modus Operandi of 1xBet and Other Betting Platforms

The ED’s probe, based on multiple FIRs filed by state police against 1xBet operators, revealed that the platform facilitated illegal online betting through over 6,000 mule accounts and unverified payment gateways. The funds were laundered through a complex network to appear legitimate. According to the agency, more than Rs 1,000 crore was laundered through these channels.

Recent raids on four payment gateways resulted in the freezing of over Rs 4 crore in funds and 60 bank accounts. Investigators also seized incriminating documents and digital evidence related to illegal transactions.

