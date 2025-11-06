LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. Both are under investigation for alleged links to the betting platform 1xBet. The probe targets illegal online betting, money laundering, and tax evasion.

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in 1xBet betting-linked money laundering probe. Photo: X.
ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in 1xBet betting-linked money laundering probe. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 6, 2025 17:00:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of its ongoing investigation into a betting-linked money-laundering case. Earlier, the agency had summoned Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the probe linked to the betting platform 1xBet.

Shikhar Dhawan to Record Statement Under PMLA

The 39-year-old Dhawan is set to have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is examining his alleged connections with 1xBet through endorsement deals. The platform is accused of defrauding users and evading substantial taxes.

“The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on illegal online betting platforms operating in India,” an ED official told Business Today.

“These platforms are being scrutinised for running fraudulent schemes and moving large amounts of money illegally.”

Suresh Raina Questioned for Eight Hours

Former India batsman Suresh Raina, 38, was also interrogated by the ED for over eight hours. He was questioned regarding his promotional activities with 1xBet.

The investigation extends beyond cricketers, with the ED also summoning representatives from tech giants Google and Meta. In addition, multi-state raids were conducted targeting another betting app, Parimatch.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

Government Crackdown on Online Gambling

These enforcement actions coincide with the Indian government’s introduction of new legislation to ban real-money online gaming. The ED’s intensified probe seeks to uncover violations related to user fraud and tax evasion, involving substantial sums of money.

In its statement, the ED emphasised that both Raina and Dhawan “knowingly entered into these agreements, despite being aware that 1xBet was not authorised to operate in India.” Investigators noted that funds were routed through multiple foreign channels before being credited to Indian accounts, disguising the criminal activity as legitimate business transactions.

Mule Accounts, Unverified Payment Gateways: Modus Operandi of 1xBet and Other Betting Platforms

The ED’s probe, based on multiple FIRs filed by state police against 1xBet operators, revealed that the platform facilitated illegal online betting through over 6,000 mule accounts and unverified payment gateways. The funds were laundered through a complex network to appear legitimate. According to the agency, more than Rs 1,000 crore was laundered through these channels.

Recent raids on four payment gateways resulted in the freezing of over Rs 4 crore in funds and 60 bank accounts. Investigators also seized incriminating documents and digital evidence related to illegal transactions.

Also Read: What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EDindia newsPMLAshikhar dhawanSuresh Raina

RELATED News

New Legal Trouble? Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Under ED Scanner As Their Properties Worth Rs 11.14 Crore Get Seized In Betting Scam

T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad To Host Grand Finale, Says Reports

SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Carrara Stadium Gold Coast

Gujarat Titans Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan, Check Full Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

Scary Video From Russia: 8-Year-Old Boy Tears Off A Pigeon’s Head, Continues Eating His Meal After Beheading The Bird, Explains Why He Did It

Bihar Polls: ECI Orders Action After Stones, Slippers Hurled At Deputy CM Vijay Sinha’s Convoy

Afghanistan And Pakistan Set To Open Talks In Istanbul

US Doomsday Missile Test, Fires Minuteman III ‘City-Killer’ ICBM Across Pacific After Donald Trump’s Nuclear Order

120 Bahadur Trailer Out: Farhan Akhtar Ignites Patriotism In Rezang La War Drama, Salman Khan Gives A Shoutout

Shining Tools Limited SME IPO Opens on 07th November, 2025

EcoKranti Revolution starts at Surat under the direction of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji

Instagram Chat Turns Nightmare: Class 7 Girl Kidnapped And Gang-Raped In Lucknow Hotel, 2 Held, Hunt On For Key Accused

Shah Bano’s Daughter Fails To Stop Release Of ‘Haq’ Movie, Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Plea

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?
Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?
Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?
Why Has ED Attached Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan?

QUICK LINKS