ENG vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast On Tv And Online

ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: The first of three matches in an ODI series between England and South Africa is at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, September 2. The two groups are seeking to begin on a high note in what is bound to be an exciting battle.

In England’s case, the match also marks an occasion as young pacer Sonny Baker makes his competitive debut in an ODI. South Africa are without the services of Matthew Breetzke and Kagiso Rabada who are sidelined with minor injuries.

England Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

England go into the series having home advantage and with plenty of firepower in their ranks. Their bowling unit is given a new burst with the inclusion of debutant, Sonny Baker. He is on the ascending form as shown by his recent performances in Hampshire, England Lions and Manchester Originals.

England still has the batting order as its greatest strength and the experienced names are likely to lead the innings. It will be their middle-order stability that determines or pursues big targets. The team will however hope that early breakthroughs with the ball will keep South Africa at bay.

South Africa Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

South Africa enter in to this series with a hand-even length but the fact that Rabada and Breetzke are not there in the first one makes a difference. The visitors will be depending on their best order to give them a very firm ground at Headingley.

They even retain a blend in their bowling assault, seamers and spinners may put the pressure. Fielding acuity will also play a significant role in curbing the mighty batting side of England. The depth of South Africa is what makes them competitive despite the setbacks.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

When will the ENG vs SA 1st ODI be played?

Tuesday, September 2.

Where will the ENG vs SA 1st ODI be played?

Headingley, Leeds, UK.

What time will the ENG vs SA 1st ODI start?

The match begins at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs SA 1st ODI?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch ENG vs SA live streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

ENG vs SA ODI Series: What’s Next

The second ODI will follow the Leeds opener on Thursday at Lord. The third ODI in Southampton on Sunday ends the series.

That is not the end of the white-ball action as England and South Africa will go on to play a 3 match T20I series in Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham. The spectators can anticipate consecutive matches between two leading cricketing countries of the world.

