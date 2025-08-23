LIVE TV
Home > Sports > English Premier League 2025: Match Preview And Streaming Information For Manchester City vs Tottenham

English Premier League 2025: Match Preview And Streaming Information For Manchester City vs Tottenham

Erling Haaland's heroic goal and the return of numerous players, including Rodri and Foden, will give Man City a strong 4-0 victory over Wolves going into the match. Under his new boss Thomas Frank, Richarlison cut a wonderful figure as Spurs defeated Burnley 3-0 in an equally stunning outcome.

JioHotstar and Star Sports will broadcast the game live in India.
JioHotstar and Star Sports will broadcast the game live in India.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 15:25:24 IST

On 23rd August 2025, the premier league game ignites early on a Saturday and with such an early kick off a juicy game is in store as Tottenham Hotspur make their way to the Etihad stadium to face Manchester City. Although not a more traditional North London Derby between Spurs and Arsenal, the game has maximum home town accents as Spurs remain in a streak of high powered performances during the Frank Thomas tenure as manager.

Streaming Details in India

Kick off time is at 5:00 PM IST and the fans of India will be seated at the screens through Star Sports Network blasting with 1 million horsepower and streaming by JioHotstar. They will broadcast the game live to ensure fans all around the sub continent do not miss out in any of the happenings.

Entering the match, Manchester City are boosted by a comfortable 4-0 win over Wolves in the opening game of the season, which saw debut goals of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki as well as the second brace of Erling Haaland to give an indication of the talent and depth of the Manchester City squad under Pep Guardiola. Manager Guardiola will also have the reinforcement of mainstays like Rodri, Phil Foden and Ederson to his side, making his team all the more likely to end up on top come the end of the season.

Match Preview

On the one hand, Tottenham Hotspur got off and running in the Premier League with an overwhelming 3-0 victory over Burnley, with a Richarlison brace and a goal by Brennan Johnson, but the playmaker was Mohammed Kudus. Spurs under Frank will be hoping to further their revival and shut the critique down by putting on a statement performance against one of the forces of the division.

This game fanfares the London Manchester rivalries which certain fans compare with the north vs north European theme. Spurs will want to stamp their authority in the capital and point that they are no shrinking violets at the big table.

When two teams with ideal openings, City with their powerful win, and Spurs with their emphatic game go head to head, it is hard to tell which one prevails. This early season game, will start shaping the contestation of the Premier League title either between a well worn Pep and his soldiers, or a rejuvenated Frank and his lads. It will not be lost on any Indian fan as Star Sports and JioHotstar bring all the thrills of what is a sure electric encounter between Manchester and London.

Tags: English Premier League 2025Manchester CityManchester City vs TottenhamMatch previewStreaming Details Indiatottenham

