Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Chelsea FC travel to face Everton FC with manager Liam Rosenior remaining optimistic about finishing the season strongly, despite a challenging run of results.
Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League
When will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match is going to take place on Saturday, 21 March 2026 in India.
When will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match start?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League will start at 11:00 P.M. IST in India on Saturday, 21 March 2026.
Where will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match in India?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 11:00 PM. IST on Saturday, 21 March 2026.