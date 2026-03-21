Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

The Blues are coming off a heavy setback in the UEFA Champions League, where Paris Saint-Germain comfortably knocked them out in the Round of 16. That result followed a narrow league defeat to Newcastle United, dealing another blow to their top-four ambitions in the Premier League.

Currently sixth in the standings, Chelsea remain within touching distance of a Champions League spot. With fifth place likely to secure qualification—and even sixth potentially enough depending on other results—they still have a realistic path to achieving their targets. The FA Cup also offers them a chance to salvage silverware this season.

Everton, not far behind in the table, will see this as a key opportunity to close the gap further and keep their own European hopes alive. Their home form at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been inconsistent, though their performances away from home have kept them competitive.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been one of the stronger sides on the road this season, second only to Arsenal FC in away points. Still, with injuries affecting the squad and confidence dented by recent losses, Everton could sense a chance to capitalize and turn their home fortunes around.