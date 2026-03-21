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Home > Sports News > Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Catch Everton vs Chelsea live! Find out where to watch the Premier League 2025-26 clash on TV and online in India.

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming. Photo: X
Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 21, 2026 22:58:47 IST

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Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Chelsea FC travel to face Everton FC with manager Liam Rosenior remaining optimistic about finishing the season strongly, despite a challenging run of results.

The Blues are coming off a heavy setback in the UEFA Champions League, where Paris Saint-Germain comfortably knocked them out in the Round of 16. That result followed a narrow league defeat to Newcastle United, dealing another blow to their top-four ambitions in the Premier League.

Currently sixth in the standings, Chelsea remain within touching distance of a Champions League spot. With fifth place likely to secure qualification—and even sixth potentially enough depending on other results—they still have a realistic path to achieving their targets. The FA Cup also offers them a chance to salvage silverware this season.

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Everton, not far behind in the table, will see this as a key opportunity to close the gap further and keep their own European hopes alive. Their home form at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been inconsistent, though their performances away from home have kept them competitive.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been one of the stronger sides on the road this season, second only to Arsenal FC in away points. Still, with injuries affecting the squad and confidence dented by recent losses, Everton could sense a chance to capitalize and turn their home fortunes around.

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League

When will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match is going to take place on Saturday, 21 March 2026 in India.

When will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match start?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League will start at 11:00 P.M. IST in India on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Where will the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England. 

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match in India?
The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 11:00 PM. IST on Saturday, 21 March 2026. 

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Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

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Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?
Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

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