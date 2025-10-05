LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 01:22:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE STILLS OF FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK MARK SANCHEZ IN ACTION SHOWS: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (FILE – DECEMBER 23, 2012) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. STILL OF THEN NEW YORK JETS QUARTERBACK MARK SANCHEZ RUNNING OFF THE FIELD AFTER LOSING TO THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 24, 2013) (REUTERS – Access all) 2. TWO STILLS OF SANCHEZ PLAYING AGAINST THE NEW YORK GIANTS ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – DECEMBER 30, 2012) (REUTERS – Access all) 3. TWO STILLS OF SANCHEZ PLAYING AGAINST THE BUFFALO BILLS STORY: Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday (October 4) morning, TMZ reported. Per the report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a "disturbance in an alley" call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Sanchez, who was rushed to the hospital, was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's game between the host Colts and Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time." Sanchez, 38, was selected by the Jets with the fifth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft and guided the club to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances. He posted a 37-36 record and threw for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions with the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Washington franchise. In college, Sanchez was a big star for Southern California in 2008 when he passed for 3,207 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Trojans went 12-1 and finished the campaign as the No. 3 team in the land. (Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla, Adam Hunger, Gary Hershorn, Doug Benz, Conal Quinn) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 1:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs WI Test Series: India Humiliate West Indies With Massive Innings Win!
India’s Squad For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill Named New ODI Captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net Worth, IPL Pay, Luxury Cars And Endorsements Detailed

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Mercury in daunting yet familiar hole down 1-0 to Aces
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

QUICK LINKS