Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE STILLS OF FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK MARK SANCHEZ IN ACTION SHOWS: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (FILE – DECEMBER 23, 2012) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. STILL OF THEN NEW YORK JETS QUARTERBACK MARK SANCHEZ RUNNING OFF THE FIELD AFTER LOSING TO THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 24, 2013) (REUTERS – Access all) 2. TWO STILLS OF SANCHEZ PLAYING AGAINST THE NEW YORK GIANTS ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – DECEMBER 30, 2012) (REUTERS – Access all) 3. TWO STILLS OF SANCHEZ PLAYING AGAINST THE BUFFALO BILLS STORY: Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday (October 4) morning, TMZ reported. Per the report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a "disturbance in an alley" call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Sanchez, who was rushed to the hospital, was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's game between the host Colts and Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time." Sanchez, 38, was selected by the Jets with the fifth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft and guided the club to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances. He posted a 37-36 record and threw for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions with the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Washington franchise. In college, Sanchez was a big star for Southern California in 2008 when he passed for 3,207 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Trojans went 12-1 and finished the campaign as the No. 3 team in the land. (Production: Mussab Al-Khairalla, Adam Hunger, Gary Hershorn, Doug Benz, Conal Quinn)

