Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, on Sunday, January 4, wore black armbands as a tribute to former England opener Hugh Morris

Harry Brook and Joe Root. (Photo Credits: X)
Harry Brook and Joe Root. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 14:54:29 IST

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

The England cricketers were seen wearing black armbands during the Ashes Test in Sydney. The players wore black armbands as a tribute to former England opener Hugh Morris, who passed away on December 28, after suffering from cancer for four years.

The England cricketer had played three Tests for the side where he scored 115 runs while notched up more than 19000 runs in 314 FC matches. He was equally good in List A format as he struck over 8000 runs at an average of just under 36. 

Morris led England on ‘A’ tours and led Glamorgan to their first major title in 24 years by winning the Sunday League in 1993, before guiding them to a County Championship win four years later. He also oversaw three successive Ashes series victories between 2009 and 2013 as CEO of the England Cricket Board, stepping down the day after the third win.

Morris first faced cancer in 2002, when a lump was discovered on the side of his neck. Two decades later, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Talking about the on-going Ashes series, England lost the first three matches while won the penultimate Test. Batting first in the final fixture, England were sloppy in the start as they were reduced to 57/3 before former skipper Joe Root and Harry Brook joined hands to provide the resistance.









While Root returned unbeaten at 72, Brook was at 78* when the stumps were called. The first day was a curtailed one due to rain and bad lights. Only 45 overs were possible on Day 1. 

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Tags: Ashes Series, Australia vs England, Hugh Morris

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

QUICK LINKS