Mustafizur Rahman Speaks Out After KKR Drops Him Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings in Bangladesh; Says, ‘What Else Can You Do…’

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has broken his silence after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, amid growing political and social controversy linked to the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to release Rahman, citing “recent developments” and the escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the decision was preventive and in line with the board’s efforts to ensure safety and maintain diplomatic neutrality.

“What else can you do if you are dropped?”

Rahman, who was acquired by KKR for a record ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, expressed his disappointment in a statement to BDcrictime: “What else can you do if you are dropped?” The left-arm fast bowler had been expected to play a key role for KKR in the upcoming season, particularly on slower Indian pitches.

The controversy surrounding Rahman’s inclusion intensified after opposition from political groups and religious organisations, following reports of targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Comments from BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi, opposing Bangladeshi players in Kolkata IPL matches, added fuel to the debate. The situation placed KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in the spotlight for backing Rahman’s signing.

In an official statement, KKR said: “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations.”

From a cricketing perspective, Rahman’s departure leaves a significant gap in KKR’s overseas fast-bowling lineup. With the IPL season approaching, the franchise is expected to scout for a replacement to fill the void left by the Bangladeshi pacer.

ALSO READ: BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh