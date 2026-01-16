F1 2026 Season: Red Bull Racing Unveils Unique Livery, First Images Released Online

The Red Bull Racing team has not just released their new livery, but has also officially shown their whole new 2026 Formula 1 season look that is more similar to the past than to the first one. The morning of Friday saw the first picture of the car by the team, exhibiting to the onlookers a daring and rather different from the usual Red Bull’s deep blue color scheme design. The new colors also represent the team’s partnership with Ford by including a more radiating and lighter shade of blue, which is part of the entire Red Bull going to the in house power unit route alongside the American car maker. The four time champion Max Verstappen along with his rookie partner Isack Hadjar will be driving the RB22 with this bold new look.

F1 2026 Season: Red Bull Racing Unveils Unique Livery

The launch took place in such a way that simultaneously the VISA Cash App Racing Bulls, a sister team of Red Bull, announced their livery for 2026 at the same time as the Red Bull. The two teams posted their first photos on social media together, thus creating an early buzz among the fans for pre-season testing. The new livery for Red Bull’s RB22 stands out because of its new color scheme which is composed of elements that make the well known brand even more visible and at the same time indicate a partnership of features from the past and present through the mix of styles. The selection of lighter blue and the shiny finish are completely opposite to the matte darker tones that were prevailing in the past seasons and thus indicate a new phase of technical advancement that is happening both on and off the racetrack.







Red Bull Unique Livery Launch

The opening of the new liveries is nearly simultaneous with the beginning of the 2026 pre season activities of the teams and happens amid one of the most significant regulatory changes in F1 history with respect to aerodynamics and power unit specifications. The Red Bull launch in Detroit, a town that is critical to its cooperation with Ford, is a significant indicator of the team’s confidence as it moves into the new season. The unveiling of the colors for 2026 has been a blend of tradition, innovation, and excitement, and it has already set the tone for a thrilling season in Formula 1 that is being anticipated and talked about.

