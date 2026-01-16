ICC’s Stunning Correction: Virat Kohli’s ODI No.1 Record Nearly Doubles – How Many Days Did He Really Dominate The ODI Rankings?

The ICC has corrected Virat Kohli’s total number of days spent as the No.1 batter in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings after an earlier figure caused confusion.

Kohli returned to the top spot in the latest ODI rankings after scoring a match-winning 93 off 91 balls against New Zealand in Vadodara in the first odi . This was his first return to No.1 since July 2021.

ICC Rankings update

In the initial ICC update, Kohli was credited with 825 days at No.1. This number was also shown in the chart listing batters with the most days at the top. However, the ICC has now corrected the statistic and confirmed that Kohli has actually spent 1,547 days as the No.1 ODI batter.

With the updated figure, Kohli becomes the Indian batter with the most days at the top of the ODI rankings. He is now third on the all-time list. Only West Indies legends Viv Richards (2,306 days) and Brian Lara (2,079 days) have spent more time as the No.1 ODI batter.

37 yr old Virat Kohli 🤒💥 pic.twitter.com/d3XSAEvMQB — Ayush (@yush_18) January 13, 2026





The correction significantly improves Kohli’s historical standing. The earlier 825-day figure placed him outside the top group, despite his multiple returns to the No.1 position over the years. The revised total of 1,547 days more accurately reflects his consistency and longevity across various phases of his career.

ICC corrected the rankings error

While the ICC has not explained the reason for the earlier mistake, such errors usually happen when older data is used in graphics or when different counting methods are applied. The corrected figure confirms that the ICC is now counting all of Kohli’s separate stints at No.1 together.

𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗡𝗘 👑 Congratulations to Virat Kohli – the Number One Batter in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings 👏👏#TeamIndia | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yTWjSQlNb7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2026





Kohli first became the No.1 ODI batter in October 2013 and has regained the top spot 10 times since then. The ICC will now need to ensure that all its rankings tables and graphics show the corrected total going forward.

The ICC has corrected Virat Kohli’s No.1 ODI ranking tally from 825 days to 1,547 days. This makes him the Indian batter with the most days at the top and places him third on the all-time list, behind only Viv Richards and Brian Lara.

The updated statistic highlights Virat Kohli’s long-term dominance in ODI cricket. Rather than one short peak, the corrected figure reflects his ability to return to the top repeatedly over many years. It also illustrates how even minor errors can chalterhe narrative surrounding the player’s legacy.

