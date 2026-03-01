LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Why Call Him Back?" — Fans Slam BCCI For Not Including Rinku Singh In Playing XI Despite Emotional Return After Father's Death

BCCI faces backlash as Rinku Singh misses out on India’s playing XI against West Indies, despite returning from the emotional loss of his father. Fans are not happy with the playing XI.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 1, 2026 19:18:51 IST

The Indian cricket team decided to bench Rinku Singh for the high-voltage IND vs WI, Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rinku Singh was previously left out during the India vs Zimbabwe match after struggling to score runs. Shortly after, tragedy struck when Rinku’s father, Khanchandra Singh, passed away. The Aligarh-born cricketer went home for the funeral and rejoined the squad on Saturday night, but he was not picked despite his Eden Gardens connection.

IND vs WI — Top Order Gets a Shake-Up

Rinku’s absence gave India a chance to adjust the lineup. Sanju Samson opened with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan moved to No. 3, and Tilak Varma took the finisher’s role at No. 6.

Tilak Varma Steals the Show In Rinku’s Absence

The Hyderabad batter seized the moment, hitting an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls against the Chevrons, helping India post their highest T20 World Cup total. As a finisher, he faced more pace, could play aggressively, and showed the kind of fearless batting the team needed.

Check out how fans reacted to this:

IND vs WI — Playing XI Of Both Teams:

India (Unchanged Playing XI) – Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies (Playing XI) – Shai Hope (C/WK), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein (In for Brandon King), Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

More to follow…..

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 7:17 PM IST
TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS