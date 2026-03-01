Alyssa Healy Scripts History In Her Farewell Match, Mitchell Starc’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral – WATCH

Australian captain Alyssa Healy, who was playing her farewell match, bid adieu to the one-day format of the game on a glorious note as she played an outstanding knock in the third and final match of the ongoing 3-match ODI series against the Indian cricket team in Hobart on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy Breaks 20-Year-Old World Record

Alyssa Healy scored a powerful 158 runs as she smashed the Indian bowlers to all the corners of the ground, displaying her wide range of shots. Her sensational knock was laced with 27 boundaries and 2 maximums, striking at 161.22.

All thanks to her knock and Beth Mooney’s century, the Australian side swept the Indian cricket team 3-0 in the just-concluded series with a stunning 185-run win in the final match on Sunday.

With this knock, Alyssa Healy scripted history as this was the highest-ever individual score in a women’s ODI match by a player against team India. England cricket legend Claire Taylor held the record for the past 20 years after her famous innings at Lord’s. Only Alyssa Healy and the English wicket-keeper batter have scored 150 or more against India in a 50-over match.

Most Runs In An ODI Innings By A Batter Against Team India

Player Runs Venue Year Alyssa Healy 158 Hobart 2026 Claire Taylor 156 Lord’s 2006 Alyssa Healy 142 Visakhapatnam 2025 Beth Mooney 138 Delhi 2025 Laura Wolvaardt 135 Bengaluru 2024

Alyssa Healy became the first batter with three ODI centuries against India, with Beth Mooney joining her atop the list. Healy also broke Hobart’s highest-score record, later surpassed by Mooney. Only five players have scored centuries there, and among men, only Gilchrist (172) and Dilshan (160) rank higher than Healy.

Highest Individual scores In A Women’s ODI at Hobart

Player Runs Team Opponent Year Alyssa Healy 158 Australia India 2026 Beth Mooney 106 Australia India 2026 Smriti Mandhana 103 India Australia 2016 Ash Gardner 102 Australia England 2025 Georgia Voll 101 Australia India 2026

Alyssa Healy’s 158 is the second-highest ODI score in Australia and the highest ever in a player’s final women’s ODI. Only Suzie Bates (168) scored more on Australian soil, and among men, James Marshall (161) has a higher final-ODI score.

Mitchell Starc’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Healy’s Incredible Century vs India

Meanwhile, veteran Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc couldn’t hide his smile as his wife, Alyssa Healy, scored a century in her final ODI. Sitting in the commentary box, he cheered and applauded while she completed her hundred on the field.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO:

An Alyssa Healy century in her final ODI! And no one is prouder than Mitch Starc in the commentary box 😊#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ey27zCbPt2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 1, 2026

Alyssa Healy Was Wwarded The Player Of The Match Award For Her Sensational Knock

Speaking on the post-match presentation, Healy said, “What a ridiculous sport we play, it can kick you down so many times and then give you opportunities like it has today. One of the more enjoyable experiences I’ve had, thanks to the cricket gods for that.”

