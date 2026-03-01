‘Khud Kaaptani Chhodenge ya PCB Hatayega?’: Salman Ali Agha Got Trolled By A Reporter After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit – Watch

After a forgettable show in the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has faced a lot of backlash on social media as well as from the former cricketers. In another hilarious video that has gone viral, a reporter, during the press conference asked Salman whether he would step down as captain on his own or be removed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Answering the question, Agha said, “I think we haven’t played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken right now will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision.”

Another reporter asked if Salman was being portrayed as a dummy captain by the coach Mike Hesson. “Mike Hesson makes the captain and removes the captain. He has a lot of votes in the selection and a lot of opinions in the playing 11. Do you think he is dominating more, and he is portraying you as a dummy captain?”

“The problem is that if I don’t answer this, you will take disrespect. But sir, listen to me. When a team is formed, it is a team game. It is not formed by one person’s decision. It is the result of the decisions of all stakeholders. Babar had a different role in this World Cup,” the 32-year-old replied.

🚨 WHO WILL ANNOUNCE IT FIRST — HIM OR THE BOARD? 💀 Q.🎙️ – “Will you step down as T20 captain, or will the board remove you?” 😅 Salman Agha🗣️ – “Right now I can’t take any decision. I’ll go back, take a few days, and then decide.” 🤯pic.twitter.com/08bU4hWvJG — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 1, 2026

“He was a number 4; he had a better experience. We needed a batsman who could come in the middle order and provide stability and save us from collapse. He had a different role. And when you come to the World Cup, you define the players’ roles. He had this role, and we were looking at it from this point,” he added.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka at 147 while defending 213 to make it through the semifinals but couldn’t complete the task and instead just managed to win the match by 5 runs. Sahibzada Farhan notched up a hundred while Fakhar Zaman scored 84.

The bowlers started off well but it was Dasun Shanaka who took Pakistan’s chance of making it to the semis away. Shanaka remained unbeaten at 76 off 31 where he smashed Shaheen Afridi for 22 runs in the final over.

