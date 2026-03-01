LIVE TV
Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly going to overhaul the national men’s T20 set-up after the ongoing World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, with captain Salman Ali Agha likely to be sacked.

Salman Ali Agha. (Photo Credits: X)
Salman Ali Agha. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 1, 2026 16:20:04 IST

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

Pakistan had another forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup 2026 after they were knocked out of the tournament in the Super 8 stage. As per some reports, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is ‘unhappy’ and that a few players could face the axe going ahead including captain Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam. 

“Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” the quoted source said.

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup,” the quoted source added.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Campaign

Pakistan won three group games out of the four in the initial stage. The Men in Green suffered a defeat against India but made it through to the Super 8 after beating Netherlands, USA and Namibia. Pakistan’s first Super 8 match was washed out due to rain against New Zealand while they lost to England. 

England had earlier qualified for the semis while Pakistan were still alive in the tournament despite just having one point from two matches under their belt. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka but lost to England and ended up having three points in the kitty. 

Pakistan then needed to win against Sri Lanka who had already been knocked out with a bigger margin. Riding on Sahibzada Farhan’s another blistering hundred, Pakistan posted 212/8 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman also contributed with 84 off 42 and they needed to restrict the Lankan Lions at 147. 

The bowlers did put up a good show at the start of the chase as they reduced the co-hosts to 101/5 but a late surge from Dasun Shanaka pushed Pakistan out of the tournament. He eventually too the team to 207/6 as Sri Lanka lost by 5 runs. 

“We couldn’t finish the way we wanted to finish. But in 20 overs, you will say like opposition will have two overs. And that was the case at that time. We batted really well in 18 overs and opposition allowed to have a two good overs. But yeah, if we batted those two over [overs] well, scored 30 more, like 10-15 more runs, could have been a different story. But yeah, I was always going to say with this dew, 148, or even 160 it was always going to be challenging,” Salman said after the match. 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: babar azam, Mohsin Naqvi, PCB, Salman Ali Agha, t20 world cup 2026

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS
Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS
Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS
Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

