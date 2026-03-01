Shivam Dube Out? Kuldeep Yadav Or Washington Sundar – Who Will India Pick For Must-Win IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India take on West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture in Kolkata on Sunday. With two points from two matches, the winner of this virtual quarter-final will move into the semi-finals. The Men in Blue came into the Super 8 stage win four wins on the trot in group stage before losing the first Super 8 match to South Africa. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side then returned to form as they defeated Zimbabwe to keep themselves alive.

West Indies, on the other side, also defeated Zimbabwe but lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage.

Will India Make Any Changes?

The hosts made a couple of changes in the previous encounter against Zimbabwe after Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were brought in. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has re-joined the squad after attending his father’s funeral. However, it looks unlikely that the left-handed batter will be included in the Playing XI.

Shivam Dube OUT?

With Sanju Samson coming in the XI in the last match, Ishan Kishan who had been opening the innings was pushed to number three. Tilak Varma was also pushed to number 6. Varma struck a quick-fire 44* off 16. Shivam didn’t get a chance to bat while he had a forgettable outing with the ball too.

The right-arm medium pacer leaked 46 runs in two overs picking up just wicket. If Dube is not promoted in the batting order, the team management might think of giving a chance to someone who can chip in with full quota of 4 overs.

Options Available

Washington Sundar could come in the Playing XI. Considering, the pitch is going to assist the spinners, Sundar can bowl 4 overs and is handy with the bat too. Another player who might find a place is Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: IND vs WI | Will Rinku Singh Make India’s Playing XI for Virtual Quarterfinal vs West Indies at Eden Gardens?

