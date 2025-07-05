FIFA Leads Heartfelt Tributes to Diogo Jota and Brother Before Club World Cup Matches

FIFA paid an emotional tribute on Friday to Diogo Jota and his younger brother André Silva ahead of the Club World Cup quarterfinals in Orlando and Philadelphia. The footballing world came together in grief following the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the two Portuguese brothers. Jota, 28, a key player for Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, and Silva, 25, who played for Portuguese side Penafiel, died after their Lamborghini crashed and caught fire near Zamora in northwestern Spain early Thursday morning.

Tributes Across Two Stadiums

Before kickoff at the Al Hilal vs. Fluminense match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, players from both sides formed a circle at midfield. The stadium’s big screen displayed a photo of the brothers, while the crowd observed a solemn moment of silence. Over in Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field, where Palmeiras faced Chelsea, a similar tribute unfolded. A black-and-white photo of the brothers was shown, and players wore black armbands in their memory.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, a close friend and teammate of Jota on the Portugal national team, walked onto the pitch carrying a jersey with the brothers’ first names. Joined by teammate Enzo Fernández, Neto held up the shirt during the silence, visibly emotional.

A Sudden Loss That Shook Football

Spanish police believe the crash, which involved no other vehicle, may have been caused by a blown tire. The tragedy occurred just two weeks after Jota married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple had three children.

FIFA confirmed that tributes will continue throughout the Club World Cup. The global football community mourns the loss of two young lives, united in grief but standing strong in remembrance.

