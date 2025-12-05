FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Draw Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 will have 48 teams participating for the first time ever and the tournament will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Up to now, 42 teams have already claimed their spots and the last six positions will be filled by the upcoming playoff matches.

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 Live Streaming: When to Watch Draw Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC The event is set to start at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, which means it will be 10:30 PM IST in India. The draw will not be broadcast on any specific television channel in India, thus fans will have no choice but to view the event through online streaming only.

Live streaming of the event is available for Indian viewers via official FIFA platforms, the FIFA+ app, FIFA website, as well as FIFA’s YouTube channel and social media. The draw will not only decide the groups of the 48 participating teams but also the start of the new 48 team format world event in which the teams will be divided into 12 groups of 4 teams each.

The greatest show in the world. It all starts tomorrow. 🌎🏆 Visit https://t.co/zJTWWlwshQ to find out where you can watch the Draw in your territory. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2025







The drawing is just group allocations, it marks the formal countdown to what is going to be the biggest World Cup ever. For Indian fans, it is a significant moment to witness the world’s best teams and possible rivalries and to start thinking about how their favorite teams may perform in the group stages. With everything going online, a good internet connection will be crucial for uninterrupted live watching of the event.

