LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, unveiled the fixture for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Tamil Nadu.

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match? (Photo - @TheHockeyIndia)
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match? (Photo - @TheHockeyIndia)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 9, 2025 03:17:44 IST

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, unveiled the fixture for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the tournament will be held in Chennai and Madurai. “We look forward to welcoming teams and fans from around the world and delivering an unforgettable sporting experience rooted in our state, “He added.

The Junior World Cup will see the participation of 24 teams from around the world, which will be played from 28 November to 10 December 2025, as per a release from Hockey India.

At an event, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the Indian hockey team for their remarkable victory at the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Bihar. “This victory reminds us of the proud moment in 2023 when Tamil Nadu had the honour of hosting the Men’s Asian Cup Hockey Tournament, “He added.

He further said, “It is with immense pride that I stand before you today to unveil the fixtures of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Tamil Nadu. We are honoured to welcome the best junior teams from across the globe to compete in the most prestigious event for the first time.”

The schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

There will be six pools at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. India, in Pool B, will kick off against Chile on November 28, 2025.

The tournament will commence on November 28 with the match between Germany and South Africa.

The International Hockey Federation released the Pool-wise teams as

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

India’s Matches At The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025

Nov 28, 2025: India vs Chile (IND vs CHI) – Chennai

Nov 29, 2025: Pakistan vs India (PAK vs IND) – Chennai

Dec 2, 2025: India vs Switzerland (IND vs SUI) – Madurai

Other matches will be played based on the fixture result.

ALSO READ: War Of Words: ‘Bihar Has Moved From Jungle Raj, Goonda Raj, Nityanand Rai Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav’s Remark

Tags: FIH Hockey Men Junior World Cup 2025udhayanidhi-stalin

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM congratulates Indian Hockey Team on Men's Asia Cup 2025 victory
Asia Cup begins tomorrow with Afghanistan-Hong Kong clash, India to begin campaign against UAE
From poor collective batting failures to potent spin attack, how things shape up for Afghanistan ahead of Asia Cup opener
McCullum backs Archer for Ashes, says he is going to be a huge player when we get to Australia
First victory of Season 12 for Patna Pirates, Ayan Lohchab leads charge in impressive win against Puneri Paltan

LATEST NEWS

Gold Breaks All-Time Record At $3,500+ As Dollar Weakens And Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
Mosquito killing pill, Ivermectin drops malaria by 26%: Study
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Satellites document alarming ice loss in Antarctica
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
Assam rifles organised an ex-servicemen interaction meet
"Indian companies can feel completely secure investing in Israel," says Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

QUICK LINKS