FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Fixture In Chennai, India-Pakistan Match?

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, unveiled the fixture for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the tournament will be held in Chennai and Madurai. “We look forward to welcoming teams and fans from around the world and delivering an unforgettable sporting experience rooted in our state, “He added.

Happy to have unveiled the fixture for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Tamil Nadu! Under the able leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin , we are proud to host this prestigious international event across two vibrant cities, Chennai and… pic.twitter.com/ZZYFXyamVh — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 8, 2025

The Junior World Cup will see the participation of 24 teams from around the world, which will be played from 28 November to 10 December 2025, as per a release from Hockey India.

At an event, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the Indian hockey team for their remarkable victory at the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Bihar. “This victory reminds us of the proud moment in 2023 when Tamil Nadu had the honour of hosting the Men’s Asian Cup Hockey Tournament, “He added.

He further said, “It is with immense pride that I stand before you today to unveil the fixtures of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Tamil Nadu. We are honoured to welcome the best junior teams from across the globe to compete in the most prestigious event for the first time.”

The schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

There will be six pools at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. India, in Pool B, will kick off against Chile on November 28, 2025.

The tournament will commence on November 28 with the match between Germany and South Africa.

A day to remember in Chennai! 🤩 Honourable Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the fixtures for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Joining him on the occasion were Dr Atulya Misra – IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the… pic.twitter.com/YweIAtuSme — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 8, 2025

The International Hockey Federation released the Pool-wise teams as

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

India’s Matches At The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025

Nov 28, 2025: India vs Chile (IND vs CHI) – Chennai

Nov 29, 2025: Pakistan vs India (PAK vs IND) – Chennai

Dec 2, 2025: India vs Switzerland (IND vs SUI) – Madurai

Other matches will be played based on the fixture result.

