Flames, Flips, and Fallout: Stewart Friesen Survives Terrifying Crash in Quebec Dirt Race

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen is recovering after a violent crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec on July 29. His dirt modified car flipped multiple times and briefly caught fire after slamming into an exposed section of the wall exiting Turn 2. The horrifying sequence left Friesen’s vehicle nearly unrecognizable and brought the race to a standstill.

Race officials immediately issued a red flag as medical teams rushed to the scene. Friesen was carefully extracted from the wreck and transported to a local hospital in Drummondville for evaluation.

Stewart Friesen’s Condition So Far

According to his team, Halmar Friesen Racing, the Canadian-American driver was “alert and talking” after the crash, a major relief given the severity of the impact. As of the latest updates, Friesen remains under medical observation and is undergoing precautionary scans. Though no serious injuries have been reported, a full statement from the team is still pending.

No mechanical failure has been confirmed, and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by Super DIRTcar Series officials. Analysts have cited track layout, loose surfaces, and possible driver fatigue as contributing risk factors.

Stewart is alert and talking, and he has been transported to a local hospital following an incident during the @SuperDIRTcar King of the North race at @AutodromeD Thank you for all the comments and messages of concern and compassion. pic.twitter.com/CoIgVMMCE8 — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) July 29, 2025





Chaos at Autodrome Drummond

The crash occurred when Friesen’s modified dirt car drifted high off Turn 2 and collided with an unprotected wall segment. The impact launched the car into the air, where it briefly caught fire before tumbling back onto the track and being struck by another competitor. While no other drivers were reported injured, the incident has raised questions about track safety and car vulnerability.

A Dangerous Balancing Act

Stewart Friesen’s terrifying incident came just four days after his disqualification from the NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis. It followed his first win in 72 races at Michigan earlier in June. His packed schedule, splitting time between NASCAR and dirt events, has sparked debate about driver fatigue and risk management.

With the NASCAR playoffs approaching, questions are being raised about Friesen’s physical recovery and whether he should scale back dual commitments, especially as the line between passion and peril grows thinner with each lap.

