Fonseca and Davidovich Fokina into final after another retirement in Basel

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ATP 500 SWISS INDOORS BASEL SEMI-FINALS WITH JOAO FONSECA BEATING JAUME MUNAR 7-6(4) 7-5 AND PLUS ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA BEATING UGO HUMBERT (RETIRED) 7-6(4) 3-1 RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) JOAO FONSECA (BRAZIL/ WHITE CAP) JAUME MUNAR (SPAIN) 1. FONSECA WALKING OUT 2. MUNAR WALKING OUT FIRST SET TIEBREAK 3. MUNAR ON SERVE, MUNAR WITH A BACKHAND VOLLEY AT THE NET TO GO UP 1-0 ON THE TIEBREAK 4. APPLAUSE FROM MUNAR’S BOX 5. MUNAR ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A BIG FOREHAND WINNER TO GET THE MINI BREAK AND GO UP 5-4 6. SET POINT – FONSECA ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH AN OVERHEAD WINNER TO WIN THE SET 7-6(4) 7. APPLAUSE FROM STANDS, FAN SEEN WEARING YELLOW BRAZIL JERSEY SECOND SET 8. BREAK POINT – MUNAR ON SERVE, FONSECA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO BREAK MUNAR’S SERVE TO LEVEL AT 4-4 9. FAN IN YELLOW BRAZIL JERSEY CHEERING IN THE STANDS 10. MATCH POINT – MUNAR ON SERVE, MUNAR NETS A BACKHAND AND FONSECA BREAKS HIS SERVE TO WIN THE MATCH 7-6(4) 7-5 11. FONSECA CELEBRATING 12. FAN IN YELLOW JERSEY CELEBRATING 13. VARIOUS OF FONSECA SHAKING HANDS WITH MUNAR AND THANKING CROWD ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (SPAIN/WHITE SHIRT) VS UGO HUMBERT (FRANCE) 14. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS ARRIVING FOR THE MATCH FIRST SET 15. HUMBERT WINS POINT WITH DISGUISED BACKHAND 16. HUMBERT RECEIVES MEDICAL TREATMENT DURING MEDICAL TIMEOUT 17. HUMBERT WINS POINT WITH FOREHAND AT THE NET AND SCORE AT 3-3 18. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WINS POINT IN TIEBREAK WITH DROP SHOT AT THE NET 19. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WINS SET AS HUMBERT'S RETURN LANDS WIDE SECOND SET 20. HUMBERT WINS GAME WITH FOREHAND TO MAKE IT 3-1 21. HUMBERT AND DAVIDOVICH FOKINA MEET AT THE NET AS HUMBERT RETIRES FROM MATCH STORY: Brazil's Joao Fonseca is in to the final of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament after beating Spain's Juame Munar in straight sets on Saturday (October 25). He will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after the Spaniard qualified following the fifth retirement in 24 hours in Switzerland. Fonseca won his match 7-6(4) 7-5 to ensure the 19-year-old reached the first ATP tour final of his career. Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina has made it to the final after his semi-final and quarter-final opponents retired. France's Ugo Humbert needed a medical timeout in the first set and after losing two breaks in the second, signalled he would not be playing on. Three of the four quarter-finals scheduled for Friday (October 24) ended with retirements and it comes after women's world number two Iga Swiatek called the calendar "relentless" and warned she may skip mandatory events to prioritise health in the future. Earlier this week ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi defended men's tennis' crowded calendar, saying scheduling remains the players' choice and that the tour is working to set clearer incentives so the right number of matches are played across the season. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)