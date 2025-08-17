LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Football Celebration Gone Wrong, Legendary Goal Becomes Legendary Fall! Watch The Video

Football Celebration Gone Wrong, Legendary Goal Becomes Legendary Fall! Watch The Video

After a miraculous recovery, he returned to the pitch, turning what might have been a tragic event into a widely shared comedy. The incident highlighted how intense and unpredictable football celebrations can be.

One of the most peculiar yet memorable goal celebrations in sports history.
One of the most peculiar yet memorable goal celebrations in sports history.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 20:21:22 IST

In Football, it’s not always about the goals, it is also about the celebration that follows the goal. However, in most celebrations it is just a short burst of revelry but this time, one Indonesian boy really ramped up the drama by making his moment of victory a life threatening kind of near accident that could have easily have resulted into injury.

What was the celebration about?

A goal celebration went tragically wrong at the Independence Cup 2025, when Indonesian U17 striker Mierza Firjatullah sprinted to the cheering fans and plunged into an uncovered 10 foot deep hole at the North Sumatra Stadium. This happened in the 34th minute shortly after the 16 year old had produced a towering header. Swept with excitement, Firjatullah ran over advertising hoardings and fences, and fell into the concealed pit alongside the crowd stand .There was an instant response.

Stadium stewards, coaches and teammates ran to the action with the fear that it was a serious injury. Firjatullah was miraculously fine his landing surprisingly innocuous. He travelled out of shock and when he came back he went on celebrating with fans and he went on playing. In the 59th minute, he got substituted with no injury and the fall does not appear to have affected him. The game ended 2-2.

Celebrate but with caution

This video of the fall soon became viral and rescued the intent of football fans all over the world. It was a humorous reminder, though and one that was sobering, of the times when we such is the nature of sporting passion in its most piteous moments should be made blind to logic. An amusing moment during the match went viral on the internet as an entry in the social media clocks from shock to relief and a general laugh as one of the oddest goal celebrants it had ever witnessed.

The spur of the moment plunge into the ditch by Firjatullah, resulting in taking no damage, traded off as a spontaneous highlight reel. Although any celebration is supposed to commemorate the experience, this one literally changed the phrase of falling in love with your team. As of today, the young striker is match fit, goal hungry, and bang in form, hopefully more tactful, next time.

