Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

VIDEO SHOWS: MIKE TYSON VISITING THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO SHOWS: KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 1. POSTER OF MIKE TYSON 2. VARIOUS OF MIKE TYSON ENTERING TATA RAPHAEL STADIUM WHERE MUHAMMAD ALI FOUGHT GEORGE FOREMAN 3. VARIOUS OF TYSON GREETING CONGOLESE BOXERS ON PODIUM 4. CONGOLESE PEOPLE GATHERED TO SEE TYSON AT STADIUM 5. TYSON TRYING TO SAY HELLO IN LINGALA 6. TYSON TALKING ABOUT HIS CONGOLESE ORIGINS 7. VARIOUS OF VICTORY SQUARE INTERSECTION IN KINSHASA WHERE CONGOLESE BOXERS CHOSE TO WELCOME TYSON 8. VARIOUS OF CONGOLESE BOXERS EXERCISING AT VICTORY SQUARE 9. (SOUNDBITE) (French) PRESIDENT OF KINSHASA AMATEUR BOXING LEAGUE, GENERAL KARL LEWIS, SAYING: "First, this event is to promote our country. You know who Mike Tyson is and wherever Mike Tyson goes, the whole world must know where Mike Tyson is. His presence here in Kinshasa means the whole world on the internet knows that the boxing icon Mike Tyson is in Congo, so it's really an honor for us." 10. VARIOUS OF BOXERS AT VICTORY SQUARE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (Lingala) BOXING COACH, DONGO Z, SAYING: "It's a great pleasure to honour the presence of the world boxing champion. It's among our big dreams to see Mike Tyson face to face. I am realizing my dream so it's really an immense pleasure." 12. VARIOUS OF SCENES FROM KINSHASA AT VICTORY SQUARE 13. VARIOUS OF TYSON GREETING PEOPLE AT VICTORY SQUARE FROM HIS BUS 14. VARIOUS OF MINI CARNIVAL IN KINSHASA STREETS ON OCCASION OF TYSON'S ARRIVAL STORY: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday (October 18th) to participate in ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Tyson, who is considered one of Ali's spiritual successors, held a press conference at the newly renamed Ali-Foreman Stadium, formerly known as Stade Tata Raphaël. The event is part of a month-long celebration organized by DIVO International, with support from the Congolese government and the U.S. Embassy in the DRC. During the press conference, Tyson expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the historic event, stating his desire to be in the same venue where Ali and Foreman fought. He reminisced about the excitement surrounding the original fight, which took place when he was nine years old. The anniversary celebrations, which will culminate on October 30th with the official renaming of the stadium, include various cultural and sporting events. (Production: Benoit Nyemba, Cooper Inveen)

