From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, born Dwight Braxton and immortalised in boxing annals as the “Camden Buzzsaw” passed away on July 25, 2025, at 72, after suffering from a prolonged illness of dementia, said his sister Wanda King. Qawi’s life story is a very interesting tale: from jail for armed robbery to everlasting glory as a two weight world champion and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee.

His Boxing Journey

Born on January 5, 1953, Qawi was brought up in Camden, New Jersey, where he embraced crime from a tender age that eventually led him to be sentenced in Rahway State Prison in 1973. It was while in prison that he developed an interest in boxing through the correctional program, perfected a style that was very rough and relentless and often compared to the unique Joe Frazier style of aggression. Upon the completion of his sentence in 1978, he immediately sought to turn professional.

Dubbed the little one at 5 ft 7 in., Qawi was a dynamite spectacle of the ring, winning two championships in one night-the WBC and Ring Magazine light-heavyweight titles-in an explosion after a 10th-round roar against Matthew Saad Muhammad in 1981. Following his title defense successfully several times, he suffered a loss at the hands of Michael Spinks in March of 1983.

Nothing could hurt Qawi. His path led to cruiserweight, lending fresh air to his career. He took hold of the WBA cruiserweight title in July 1985 with the knockout of Piet Crous; his reign was highlighted by the 15-round split decision win he scored over Evander Holyfield in July 1986, often touted as one of the greatest cruiserweight bouts of all time. Though Holyfield would avenge that loss later on, Qawi etched a name for himself that would forever speak of spirited extenuation.

By 1988, Qawi was drifting into the heavyweight division; only to encounter George Foreman. The frightening ordeal ended, however, with Qawi stopped in the seventh round, a TKO, yet this stands as a mark of his courage to face the best in every weight class. Then he exited in 1999 at the age of 46, his record standing at 41-11-1 with 25 knockouts.

In 2004, he was admitted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

