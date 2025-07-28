Home > Sports > From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

He became a professional boxer at the age of 25 after being released in 1978, and his persistent, violent approach soon earned him the moniker "The Camden Buzzsaw."

He fought dementia for five years before passing away on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to his sister Wanda King.
He fought dementia for five years before passing away on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to his sister Wanda King.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 28, 2025 11:31:09 IST

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, born Dwight Braxton and immortalised in boxing annals as the “Camden Buzzsaw” passed away on July 25, 2025, at 72, after suffering from a prolonged illness of dementia, said his sister Wanda King. Qawi’s life story is a very interesting tale: from jail for armed robbery to everlasting glory as a two weight world champion and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee. 

His Boxing Journey 

Born on January 5, 1953, Qawi was brought up in Camden, New Jersey, where he embraced crime from a tender age that eventually led him to be sentenced in Rahway State Prison in 1973. It was while in prison that he developed an interest in boxing through the correctional program, perfected a style that was very rough and relentless and often compared to the unique Joe Frazier style of aggression. Upon the completion of his sentence in 1978, he immediately sought to turn professional.

Dubbed the little one at 5 ft 7 in., Qawi was a dynamite spectacle of the ring, winning two championships in one night-the WBC and Ring Magazine light-heavyweight titles-in an explosion after a 10th-round roar against Matthew Saad Muhammad in 1981. Following his title defense successfully several times, he suffered a loss at the hands of Michael Spinks in March of 1983.

Nothing could hurt Qawi. His path led to cruiserweight, lending fresh air to his career. He took hold of the WBA cruiserweight title in July 1985 with the knockout of Piet Crous; his reign was highlighted by the 15-round split decision win he scored over Evander Holyfield in July 1986, often touted as one of the greatest cruiserweight bouts of all time. Though Holyfield would avenge that loss later on, Qawi etched a name for himself that would forever speak of spirited extenuation. 

By 1988, Qawi was drifting into the heavyweight division; only to encounter George Foreman. The frightening ordeal ended, however, with Qawi stopped in the seventh round, a TKO, yet this stands as a mark of his courage to face the best in every weight class. Then he exited in 1999 at the age of 46, his record standing at 41-11-1 with 25 knockouts.

In 2004, he was admitted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Also Read: India Loses To England In An Exciting WCL Match At Headingley

Tags: BoxerboxingdeathdementiaDwight Muhammad Qawi

RELATED News

India Loses To England In An Exciting WCL Match At Headingley
Gautam Gambhir Slams Hypocrisy, Says ‘No Handshakes, No Nonsense’
Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown
Ed Sheeran’s Lookalike Steals the Show at Old Trafford During India vs England Test
Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: SC Posts Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea For Hearing On July 30
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti’s Adorable ‘Aladdin’ Broadway Night, Pics Goes Viral
JSW Shifts Gears: Bold EV Launch Set For 2027 In Collaboration With Chery Tech, Makes It A Homegrown Innovation
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Hokkaido, Japan: Is There A Tsunami Warning?
What Is Postmenopausal Bleeding and Why Does It Happen?
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths
‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan
XXX Vs Union Of India: Justice Yashwant Varma Hides Identity, Files Petition In Supreme Court
Why Did The EU Suspend $1.7B In Aid To Ukraine? Explained
From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72
From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72
From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72
From Armed Robbery To The Hall Of Fame: Dwight Muhammad Qawi’s Journey Ends At 72

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?