LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 04:01:18 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour celebrated Guwahati’s cricketing spirit during its visit, as the city prepares to host the global showpiece for the first time in history.

During its six-day tour, beginning on August 31, the prestigious trophy visited some of Guwahati’s most scenic and historic landmarks, including the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, a ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River and the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center. The tour gave fans a unique opportunity to connect with the tournament and celebrate women’s cricket, according to a International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

A key highlight of the tour was its visit to six schools, NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy and Holy Child School. Students gave the trophy a hero’s welcome, took part in cricket-themed games and enjoyed engaging activities, the release said.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup sets a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) — the lowest ever for any ICC global event.

Following its stop in Guwahati, the tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament, which will take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dy-patil-stadiumfancy-bazar-ghaticc-womens-cricket-world-cupicc-womens-cricket-world-cup-2025-trophy-tourindiasouth-point-school

RELATED News

If Arshdeep…: UAE coach Lalchand underscores quality of India's bowling attack, rues lack of patience from his side
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
Special Capacity Building course launched to equip sports quota recruitees with professional coaching skills
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets
PKL: Telugu Titans finish home leg with 45-37 win over U Mumba

LATEST NEWS

Nepal GenZ Protests: Air India, IndiGo To Operate Special Flights From Delhi to Kathmandu And Back
Gigi Hadid recalls she auditioned for live-action remake of 'Tangled'
Guna Solar Commissions 994.2 kW Rooftop Solar Plant for Modine Thermal Under Zero-Investment Model
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
No shortage of resources for tribal development: CM Vishnu Dev Sai
"We must all pray": Trump after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah University event
"Kidney not enough…!": Netizens flood X with hilarious memes after iPhone 17 reveal
Border Districts Remain on High Alert Amid Violent Protests in Nepal, Helpline Numbers Issued
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Noah Baumbach to be honoured by Zurich Film Festival
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati

QUICK LINKS