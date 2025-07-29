Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside

Tensions flared at The Oval just days before the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir caught in a fiery spat with the ground’s head curator, Lee Fortis. The heated moment took place during India’s optional training session and has already set tongues wagging.

Pitch argument turns ugly as Gambhir explodes

In a video doing the rounds, Gambhir is seen shouting at Fortis, telling him, “F** off, go report whatever you want… You are only a groundsman.”* He repeats the line a few times, clearly angry, and points fingers while walking away.

VIDEO | Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having verbal spat with chief curator Lee Fortis at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the last Test match of the series starting Thursday. After having drawn the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India have a chance… pic.twitter.com/hfjHOg9uPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stepped in, probably trying to calm things down, but Gambhir wasn’t having it. At one point, he was also heard saying, “You don’t tell us what to do.” From the outside, it looked like a pitch-related disagreement that boiled over quickly.

Series pressure seems to be getting to Team India

The argument didn’t happen in isolation. With England ahead 2-1 in the series, this final Test is crucial for India. A loss here would mean the series is gone. A win would mean they walk away with their heads high. For Gambhir, who hasn’t had a great start as head coach, this match means everything.

He’s only managed four wins in 14 Tests so far, and the knives are already out. The tension in that exchange with Fortis might just be a glimpse of the pressure he’s carrying on his shoulders right now. When the margin for error is so thin, even a pitch discussion can blow up fast.

Old Trafford drama still fresh as teams head to London

The last Test at Old Trafford ended in a draw, but the mood there was far from calm. Ben Stokes offering a draw to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Some thought it was fair play. Others felt it was condescending.

That whole ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate has followed both teams into London. Add Gambhir’s outburst to the mix, and this final Test is set up to be a fiery finish, not just with the bat and ball, but with words and tempers, too.

One last push: Gambhir’s message to the team

Earlier this week, Gambhir spoke to the Indian team during a visit to the High Commission in London. His message was direct and emotional. “The last five weeks have been really exciting for both countries,” he said.

“I am sure that the kind of cricket that was put on display has made every cricket lover proud. Both teams threw a lot of punches and fought for every inch. We have one more week to go. One final push to make. One final opportunity to make our country proud. Jai Hind.”

With everything that’s happened, on and off the field, the final Test at The Oval has suddenly become much more than just another match.

