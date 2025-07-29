Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his style on the field and off it. And nothing says “Jadeja” more than that famous sword celebration with the bat. But during the Manchester Test against England, something was missing. He reached a century, but didn’t raise his blade.

The Moment Everyone Expected It… But He Stayed Still

The crowd, the commentators, the fans on TV, everyone waited. Given the tension with Ben Stokes earlier in the game, it felt like the perfect setup. But Jadeja didn’t play along. He stood there calmly, no flourish, no emotion, just quiet focus.

Oh there he was, Harry Brook, but Washington forgot to look 😅 He was a man on a mission & wouldn’t let anything get in the way!#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST | Starts THU, 31st July, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/EAlVqiLBbF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

Inside the dressing room, the Indian players applauded loudly. Shubman Gill even copied the sword celebration in excitement, expecting Jadeja to respond. But on the pitch, he just stood there, holding his bat low, letting the moment speak for itself.

Shubman Gill’s Gesture and Rivaba’s Message

Shubman’s little mimic from the balcony was all in fun, but Jadeja’s silence said more than any celebration could. He chose not to react. He let his bat do the talking, and that was enough.

Later, his wife Rivaba Jadeja posted on social media, “No sword, but pure warrior spirit.” She praised the calm and strength Jadeja showed when it mattered most. “A knock to remember, a moment to cherish – made even more special by the collective spirit of Team India,” she added.

No sword, but pure warrior spirit! 🚩 This century from my husband Ravindrasinh Jadeja – was all about grit and determination when the team needed it most. A knock to remember, a moment to cherish — made even more special by the collective spirit of Team India! 🇮🇳@imjadeja pic.twitter.com/9eU9WPnr89 — Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@Rivaba4BJP) July 27, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Turn the Match Around

The hundred wasn’t just a personal milestone. It came during a massive 204-run partnership with Washington Sundar that helped India claw their way back. England were on top and pushing for a win. But Jadeja and Sundar stood firm for more than 300 balls.

It frustrated the English bowlers and gave India a draw from a near-certain loss. They may still be 1-2 behind in the five-match series, but this escape in Manchester felt like a small victory. It’s the kind of comeback that lifts the mood heading into a final Test.

Squad Changes as India Gear Up for The Oval

After the draw, the BCCI made some quick moves. In a late-night announcement, they reshuffled the squad for the last Test. Some new names were added, giving India fresh options as they head to The Oval for the decider on July 31.

Jadeja didn’t swing the bat in celebration, but in many ways, that silence stood out more. It was control, class, and confidence, all rolled into one.

