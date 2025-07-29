Home > Sports > Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Ravindra Jadeja skipped his iconic sword celebration after scoring a century in the Manchester Test, surprising fans and teammates. His calm stance, backed by a match-saving stand with Washington Sundar, reflected quiet strength. Even Shubman Gill mimicked the move, but Jadeja stayed composed.

Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 29, 2025 15:08:13 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his style on the field and off it. And nothing says “Jadeja” more than that famous sword celebration with the bat. But during the Manchester Test against England, something was missing. He reached a century, but didn’t raise his blade.

The Moment Everyone Expected It… But He Stayed Still

The crowd, the commentators, the fans on TV, everyone waited. Given the tension with Ben Stokes earlier in the game, it felt like the perfect setup. But Jadeja didn’t play along. He stood there calmly, no flourish, no emotion, just quiet focus.

Inside the dressing room, the Indian players applauded loudly. Shubman Gill even copied the sword celebration in excitement, expecting Jadeja to respond. But on the pitch, he just stood there, holding his bat low, letting the moment speak for itself.

Shubman Gill’s Gesture and Rivaba’s Message

Shubman’s little mimic from the balcony was all in fun, but Jadeja’s silence said more than any celebration could. He chose not to react. He let his bat do the talking, and that was enough.

Later, his wife Rivaba Jadeja posted on social media, “No sword, but pure warrior spirit.” She praised the calm and strength Jadeja showed when it mattered most. “A knock to remember, a moment to cherish – made even more special by the collective spirit of Team India,” she added.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Turn the Match Around

The hundred wasn’t just a personal milestone. It came during a massive 204-run partnership with Washington Sundar that helped India claw their way back. England were on top and pushing for a win. But Jadeja and Sundar stood firm for more than 300 balls.

It frustrated the English bowlers and gave India a draw from a near-certain loss. They may still be 1-2 behind in the five-match series, but this escape in Manchester felt like a small victory. It’s the kind of comeback that lifts the mood heading into a final Test.

Squad Changes as India Gear Up for The Oval

After the draw, the BCCI made some quick moves. In a late-night announcement, they reshuffled the squad for the last Test. Some new names were added, giving India fresh options as they head to The Oval for the decider on July 31.

Jadeja didn’t swing the bat in celebration, but in many ways, that silence stood out more. It was control, class, and confidence, all rolled into one.

ALSO READ: India’s 5th Test Predicted XI vs England: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep In, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Out

Tags: rivaba jadeja

RELATED News

Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans
Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal
Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
WWE Raw (July 28, 2025) Results: Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed Smash Roman Reigns, Jey Uso Ahead of SummerSlam
WWE NXT July 29: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary
Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs—Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook
Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?
Top Israeli Ministers Condemn Netherlands’ Decision to Ban Their Entry
Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity
Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson
Who Is Veena Paswan? The Little-Known AJVD Candidate Who Is Contesting From Pipra SC, Forfeited Her Deposit In 2005 Elections
Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
‘Nimbo Mirchi Lagakar Unki Puja…’: Akhilesh Yadav Roasts Rafale In Lok Sabha, Watch
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test
Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test
Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test
Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?