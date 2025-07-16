Get Ready For SummerSlam 2025: John Cena vs Cody Rhodes, CM Punk vs Gunther & More Epic Matches

WWE is getting ready for SummerSlam 2025, and it’s going to be really big. After Evolution 2, WWE announced six great matches. For the first time, SummerSlam will happen over two nights, on August 2 and 3, in New Jersey.

Fans are excited because many top wrestlers will be there.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes: Big Fight for the WWE Championship

John Cena will fight Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Cody won the King of the Ring tournament to get this chance. Cena beat Cody before at WrestleMania 41 to win the title.

This match will be very exciting.

CM Punk vs Gunther: Fight for the World Heavyweight Title

CM Punk will fight Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk won a match on Raw to get this chance. He hasn’t won a title since he came back in 2023.

This match is important for Punk.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul: Tag Team Match

Randy Orton will team up with Jelly Roll to fight Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Jelly Roll is getting ready for his first WWE match.

This tag team fight should be fun.

Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY: Triple Threat Women’s Title Match

Naomi will defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Naomi won the title in a surprise move during Evolution 2.

All three women are strong and this will be a great match.

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill: Queen of the Ring Title Match

Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill for the Queen of the Ring title. Jade got this chance by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Both want to show they are the best.

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkaria: Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch will defend her Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkaria. Lyra earned this match by beating Bayley on Raw.

It will be a tough fight, and both will give their best.

