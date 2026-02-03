LIVE TV
Home > Sports > GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital Match LIVE On TV, Online

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital Match LIVE On TV, Online

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator Live Streaming: As Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals face each other in the eliminator match, here's how you can watch the match LIVE.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 3, 2026 14:19:14 IST

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital Match LIVE On TV, Online

Gujarat Giants will be up against Delhi Capitals in the eliminator match scheduled to take place on February 3 in Vadodra.

The Giants became the second team to qualify for the WPL 2026 play-offs. DC made the cut after beating the UP Warriorz in their last league game. The winner of this encounter will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Thursday in Vadodra.

“We’ve won all our games batting first, so there’s confidence in that. If you look at our batting lineup, we want to take the game on in the PowerPlay and really set things up early, knowing we’ve got firepower through the middle and late order. If we can maximise those phases, it puts us in a strong position,” said Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner.



Pitch Report

The track at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara could provide good pace and bounce. The pitch has given the bowlers a fair chance with the slower ones and cutters holding on to the deck slightly.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator – Live streaming details

When and where is GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator?

The WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on Tuesday (Feb 3), at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Where to livestream GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

From where to buy WPL 2026 Royal Challengers  vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Delhi capitals  vs  Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 2:17 PM IST
