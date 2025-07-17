Global Super League T20: Match Preview Between RAN And CS, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Advice

There are five international T20 teams competing for the title in the Global Super League 2025. Rangpur Riders, the reigning champions, have excelled thus far this season, while Central Stags have struggled in the first few games.

The Rangpur Riders, the winners from the previous season, have maintained their impressive play this year. With two victories from two games, they lead the points table. They have a solid balance of experience and quality in their team. Crucial runs have been scored by Kyle Mayers, who has been their batting staple. With the bat, players like Iftikhar Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, and Nurul Hasan may potentially make an impact. Khalid Ahmed is among the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in this competition. Harmeet Singh and Tabraiz Shamsi are examples of spinners who can have an effect. The Rangpur Riders will be eager to continue winning and guarantee their spot in the championship game.

For Central Stags, the competition has been difficult thus far. Their first two games have ended in defeat. They recently maintained their tournament chances, though, with a spectacular victory over the Hobart Hurricanes XI. In that game, young Curtis Heapy and captain Tom Bruce both scored outstanding half-centuries. For the squad, Will Young has also been scoring significant runs. Fortunately for the team, bowlers Blair Tickner and Angus Shaw are among the tournament’s leading wicket-takers. To increase their chances of making it to the playoffs, Central Stags will aim to build on their confidence from that victory and win this game.

RAN vs CS Fantasy Tips and Dream11 Prediction

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, this match offers some great picks:

Batters

Kyle Mayers (Rangpur Riders): In great form and is the highest run-scorer for the team. A strong choice for captain or vice-captain.

Tom Bruce (Central Stags): Has scored a brilliant half-century recently and is the captain of the team.

Curtis Heapy (Central Stags): Young player who impressed by scoring a half-century in the last match.

Soumya Sarkar (Rangpur Riders): Experienced all-rounder from Bangladesh who can contribute with both bat and ball.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi (Central Stags): If he plays, he can prove to be important with his spin bowling and power-hitting.

Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags): Can give points with both bowling and batting.

Bowlers

Khalid Ahmed (Rangpur Riders): One of the top wicket-takers of this tournament.

Blair Tickner (Central Stags): Fast bowler who has the ability to take wickets.

Angus Shaw (Central Stags): Another leading wicket-taker.

Possible choices for Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan (Rangpur Riders)

Batsmen: Kyle Mayers (Rangpur Riders) (Captain), Tom Bruce (Central Stags) (Vice-Captain), Curtis Heapy (Central Stags), Soumya Sarkar (Rangpur Riders)

All-rounders: Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags), Mohammad Nabi (Central Stags) (if plays)

Bowlers: Khalid Ahmed (Rangpur Riders), Tabraiz Shamsi (Rangpur Riders), Blair Tickner (Central Stags), Angus Shaw (Central Stags)

