‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

The Indian players were delighted after clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. In another video that has gone viral on social media, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is spotted requesting Virat Kohli to make an Instagram reel with him. The video clip that has gone viral has attracted some hilarious comments too. A user commented, “Guy charges in cr for a brand collab and arshdeep wants a full reel for free.”

Arshdeep Singh is trying hard to convince Virat Kohli to make 1 reel. Bro was trying since the game was finished 🔥😂 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/iirB9UfkGE — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 7, 2025

Later, Virat Kohli did make a fun video with Arshdeep that was posted on Instagram. In the video shared after the match, Arshdeep Singh, on a lighter note, asked Kohli, “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise” (Brother, the target was too low, otherwise a century was certain today). This was about Kohli’s quick-fire 65 in the chase, which came after two consecutive centuries earlier in the series.

Kohli had been in sublime form in this series after he scored two consecutive centuries in the first two matches and then played a mind blowing knock of unbeaten 65 in the third that helped India go over the line in the decider and win the series 2-1.

This was Kohli’s 4th 50+ score on the trot. After a couple of 0s in the first two matches in Australia, the flamboyant Indian batter made a stunning comeback and has been among the runs since then.



Team India will now play South Africa in a five-match T20I series that will begin on December 9 in Cuttack.