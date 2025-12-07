LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

Virat Kohli scored hundreds in the first two matches of the series and then followed it up with a quick-fire half-century as India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1.

Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh. (Screengrab/X)
Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh. (Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 7, 2025 18:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

The Indian players were delighted after clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. In another video that has gone viral on social media, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is spotted requesting Virat Kohli to make an Instagram reel with him. The video clip that has gone viral has attracted some hilarious comments too. A user commented, “Guy charges in cr for a brand collab and arshdeep wants a full reel for free.”

Later, Virat Kohli did make a fun video with Arshdeep that was posted on Instagram. In the video shared after the match, Arshdeep Singh, on a lighter note, asked Kohli, “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise” (Brother, the target was too low, otherwise a century was certain today). This was about Kohli’s quick-fire 65 in the chase, which came after two consecutive centuries earlier in the series.

Kohli had been in sublime form in this series after he scored two consecutive centuries in the first two matches and then played a mind blowing knock of unbeaten 65 in the third that helped India go over the line in the decider and win the series 2-1. 

This was Kohli’s 4th 50+ score on the trot. After a couple of 0s in the first two matches in Australia, the flamboyant Indian batter made a stunning comeback and has been among the runs since then. 
 
Team India will now play South Africa in a five-match T20I series that will begin on December 9 in Cuttack. 

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 6:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhIND vs SAIndia vs South Africa

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders’ Most Expensive Players 2008–2025

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

Did Jemimah Rodrigues Drop A Clever Hint At Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding Earlier? Here’s What You Need To Know

Amid Fitness Woes, Will Shubman Gill Play In T20I Series? Gautam Gambhir Gives BIG Update: ‘He Has Been…’

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

LATEST NEWS

iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

Winter Holidays 2025: When Will Classes End In Delhi-NCR Schools? Here’s What We Know

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Rajnath Singh’s Bold Remark On Operation Sindoor: ‘Could Have Done Much More, But Chose…’

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

‘Big Slap In The Face Of…’ BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Attacks Rahul Gandhi As J&K CM Calls INDIA Bloc ‘On Life Support’

Trump Administration To Ban Visas For Fact-Checkers And Online Moderators: Will It Have An Impact On Indians? Explained

This Company May Cut 10,000 Jobs By 2027, Not Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, It Is…

Explained: Why Is Australia Banning Under-16s From Social Media? Step-by-Step Breakdown Of How The 16+ Rule Will Work

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch
‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch
‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch
‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

QUICK LINKS