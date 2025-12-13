LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump lionel messi india Cricket kerala Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad for the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025 on Saturday evening, following a chaotic episode of the Kolkata event at Salt Lake Stadium. Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, with Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM, turning the iconic venue into a football spectacle.

Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi. (Representative Image: X)
Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 13, 2025 21:27:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad for the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025 on Saturday evening, following a chaotic episode of the Kolkata event at Salt Lake Stadium. The football legend received a warm welcome from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy amid high security. 

Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, with Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM, turning the iconic venue into a football spectacle. 



Lionel Messi Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi 

Lionel Messi interacted briefly with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the event and presented him with an Argentina national team jersey as a goodwill gesture. The exchange drew attention from fans and attendees alike, symbolizing the global appeal of the football icon and adding a memorable moment to Messi’s India visit. 





Lionel Messi Thanks Hyderabad Fans 

Lionel Messi shared his heartfelt gratitude for the immense admiration and love shown by fans, saying it was truly humbling to witness such overwhelming support. Expressing his happiness at being in Hyderabad, “happy to be in Hyderabad.” Argentina’s superstar said the warm welcome made the occasion even more special, as he enjoyed connecting with supporters during his visit to the city. 



Lionel Messi Plays With Fans 

Lionel Messi entertains fans by playfully kicking the ball toward the crowd gathered inside the stadium, triggering loud cheers and applause. The trio thrilled fans as they kicked the ball around and interacted on the pitch, with Messi also sharing a light-hearted football moment with CM Revanth Reddy. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 9:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1lionel messiLionel Messi exhibition matchLionel Messi hyderabadLionel Messi rahul gandhiLionel Messi speech at hyderabadMessimessi in hyderabad

RELATED News

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

How Messi Reacted to Kolkata Chaos: Report Reveals GOAT Was Upset Over Event Mismanagement, Wanted To …

LATEST NEWS

US, UK, Canada, Australia Revamp Student Visas: What It Means for Indian Students in 2025

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces To Relocate Tihar Jail To Outskirts, Promises Better Judiciary Infrastructure

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi
‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi
‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi
‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

QUICK LINKS