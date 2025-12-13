‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad for the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025 on Saturday evening, following a chaotic episode of the Kolkata event at Salt Lake Stadium. The football legend received a warm welcome from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy amid high security.

Argentina football icon Lionel Messi, with Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM, turning the iconic venue into a football spectacle.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.







Lionel Messi Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

Lionel Messi interacted briefly with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the event and presented him with an Argentina national team jersey as a goodwill gesture. The exchange drew attention from fans and attendees alike, symbolizing the global appeal of the football icon and adding a memorable moment to Messi’s India visit.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Football icon Lionel Messi gifted Argentina jerseys to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.













Lionel Messi Thanks Hyderabad Fans

Lionel Messi shared his heartfelt gratitude for the immense admiration and love shown by fans, saying it was truly humbling to witness such overwhelming support. Expressing his happiness at being in Hyderabad, “happy to be in Hyderabad.” Argentina’s superstar said the warm welcome made the occasion even more special, as he enjoyed connecting with supporters during his visit to the city.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi entertains fans at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, playfully kicking the ball to the crowd gathered in the stadium.







Lionel Messi Plays With Fans

Lionel Messi entertains fans by playfully kicking the ball toward the crowd gathered inside the stadium, triggering loud cheers and applause. The trio thrilled fans as they kicked the ball around and interacted on the pitch, with Messi also sharing a light-hearted football moment with CM Revanth Reddy.