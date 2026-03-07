“My Son…”: Hardik Pandya Explains Reason Behind His Wild Celebration After Jacob Bethell’s Wicket In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final — VIDEO

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed the real reason behind his enthusiastic celebration after the dismissal of England’s Jacob Bethell in the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match at the Wankhede Stadium. Jacob Bethell gave the best performance of his career and broke several records with his knock of 105 runs off 48 balls.

Hardik Pandya’s sensational hit from the deep late in England’s innings ended Jacob’s time on the field and his rampage as well. Following his dismissal, Hardik Pandya celebrated wildly, trying to lift the spirits of his teammates. Eventually, the Indian side won the semi-final round by 7 runs and made it to the final showdown, where they will now meet New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya Opens Up on His Jacob Bethell Celebration During T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Ahead of the IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik Pandya revealed how he executed that wicket. He revealed that he went into the zen mode in order to keep his heart rate in control.

“Clutch is Hardik Pandya,” the all-rounder said.

“See, there are two ways in life. I could have got my heart rushing and would have not been able to execute. So, I went in my zen mode. Quite amazing that instead of getting my heartbeat rushed, I was still. And I’m really proud of that,” Pandya said.

“One batter I had to get out from the field was Bethell, the way he was batting. I knew I had to keep calm and throw it where it was supposed to be,” said Pandya in a video released by BCCI on X.

The star all-rounder further revealed that another reason behind his wild celebration was the fact that his son Agastya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were also present in the stands.

“The reaction was also because my son came, and I wanted my son and Mahieka to enjoy this moment and feel how emotional I was,” Pandya said.

Watch the video:

Before his brilliant fielding effort, Hardik Pandya had already contributed with the ball. In the 19th over, he conceded nine runs and took the wicket of Sam Curran, who was trying to accelerate but was caught at mid-wicket. After India’s win, Pandya was named the team’s Impact Player in the dressing room for his all-round performance.

What Is Hardik Pandya’s Record At The Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad?

Hardik Pandya is going to be India’s key in the upcoming IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final match, as he hails from Baroda in Gujarat and usually performs very well whenever he plays in Ahmedabad. In T20 internationals at this venue, only Virat Kohli has scored more runs for India (258) than Pandya, who has 227 runs. Hardik Pandya has also hit the most sixes here for India with 16.

He has been effective with the ball as well, taking nine wickets in T20Is in Ahmedabad, which is the most by an Indian bowler at this ground.

