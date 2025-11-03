Heartwarming Viral Video: Pakistan Fan Cheers for India, Sings National Anthem at ICC Women’s Wolrd Cup Final

The Indian Women’s National Cricket team has lifted the World Cup trophy, a moment that brought pride not just to Indians but also won the admiration of Pakistan fans. In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, a Pakistan fan was seen cheering for Team India and even singing the Indian national anthem during the ICC Women’s World Cup final. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans across the globe praising the gesture as a celebration of cricket beyond borders.









Team India Creates Unforgettable History

Team India has etched its name in history by delivering a stunning performance that will be remembered for years by defeating South Africa. India turned the tables at the final after witnessing consecutive defeats to South Africa, Australia, and England.

Lura Wolvaardt stood out with impressive personal excellence as the tournament’s top run scorer, having scored a brilliant 571 runs in nine innings at an average of 71.37. Still, India held its nerves to win by 52 runs.

BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Prize

BCCI said that they would award a total of Rs 51 crore to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 team. The women’s team will also get around 39 crore for the ICC as prize money for winning the match. Essentially, the BCCI was providing equal payment for the achievement of the women’s team to the men’s team due to receiving more money from the ICC for the prize fund. The BCCI awarded Rs 125 crore to the winners of the T20 World Cup. As part of this, each of the 15 players received Rs 5 crore, including the three players who only played in practice matches.