Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!

On August 29, 2025, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 began, featuring 108 games across four locations under the revised structure. Thanks to the outstanding play of skipper Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal's Super 10, the Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Telugu Titans 38–35 to start the match.

It appears that the fans will be treated to an exciting and competitive PKL season given the early momentum. (Image Credit: PKL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 30, 2025 16:14:02 IST

The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League was finally unveiled on August 29, 2025. The league features 108 games, a new scoring system, and revamped playoff structures, with an enabling of matches in four venues Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi.

Opening match of Pro Kabaddi League 2025

The opening match ended with two exciting teams with a dramatic finish as Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 38-35 as Arjun Deshwal led the way with the first Super 10 of the season while receiving help from fellow team captain Pawan Sehrawat. The thrill went on in the second game, with Puneri Paltan taking on the Bengaluru Bulls, what was the league’s first ever tie breaker. Puneri Paltan finished full time at 32-32 and won eventually in a thrilling manner, with 6-4 on the shootout, supported by Aslam Inamdar’s promising raiding and Dheeraj’s excellent shooting defense.

Points Table of Pro Kabaddi League 2025

So far, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan are at the top with the season’s first two points momentum. The rest of the teams of week 1’s fixtures Bengal Warriorz, Dabang Delhi KC, Haryana Steels, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans are at the bottom and have no score. Season 12 brings in new competitiveness with fresh tie breaker rules, such as a formal five raid shootout and Golden Raid aimed to increase intensity in drawn matches. The playoff system received a revamp as well, allowing the top eight franchises to go through a multi layered eliminator and qualifier bridge to the playoffs, providing additional drama to the title pursuit.

With early triumphs and record breaking matches, the groundwork is established for a high intensity PKL season. Teams are battling it out for the top spot, and spectators are enjoying the spectacle, but the excitement is palpable for a tournament that promises to offer a slew of chills and an overload of twists.

Tags: pklPKL 2025Pro Kabaddi League 2025Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

