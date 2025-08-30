Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell

Lionel Messi who is regarded as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) all over the world, has hinted that he would be playing the last match on Argentine soil on September 4th 2025 at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium against Venezuela.

Is Lionel Messi actually retiring?

As the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup the game would be a bittersweet chance for giddily excited fans of the 38 year old icon, widely viewed as his ‘last dance’ play in front of a home crowd. ‘It will be a game that is very, very special in my life because it’s the last qualifying game. I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more games after… but we going to experience it like that. My family will be there’.

Argentine Football Association turning the match around

To show just how meaningful the match would be, CONMEBOL, the confederation governing the South American figurehead exchange posted on social media, ‘the last dance is coming.’ The Argentine Football Association even took advantage of the emotions, raising the price of tickets from $100 to $500, to sweeten the deal for their financially beleaguered fans. Different observers have estimated the price of tickets for the event as very high, therefore highlighting the weight of this special qualifying match.

Lionel Messi and his International Trophies

This goodbye marks the end of an incredible international career. Messi has led the country of Argentina to historic achievements which include winning the 2021 and 2024 Copa America (representing Argentina as defending champions), winning the Finalissima (2022), and finally what is perhaps now his benchmark achievement, winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; he has truly cemented his legacy.

As the debate continues regarding Lionel Messi’s formal retirement, this qualifier could mark the end of an era. Even if Messi plays at the 2026 World Cup and subsequent competitions, this qualifier will most likely be the last occasion for fans to celebrate Messi, a chance for the fans to honor their maestro for a final time at the stadium he created so many memories.

