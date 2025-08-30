End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals

In an eventful twist in the IPL, Rahul Dravid has resigned from his role as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, after a period that started long ago when he was the mentor for the team after retiring from all formats of the game, and later took up the position of coach head in 2023. This has come on the back of a poor IPL 2025 season, where the Royals only managed to win four of fourteen matches and finished the table in ninth place.

Rahul Dravid and Rajasthan Royals

Dravid had the opportunity to remain with the franchise in an expanded role post structural review but chose to leave the franchise entirely. The Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that Dravid first joined as a mentor, thanked Dravid for his selfless dedication, with the desire to leave ‘the team in a better way than we received it’ and commended him for cultivating the cosmic unique team culture, the discipline and the support provided in developing young players.

Your presence in Pink inspired both the young and the seasoned. 💗 Forever a Royal. Forever grateful. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XT4kUkcqMa — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 30, 2025

What’s next for Rahul Dravid?

Today marks an important change point for both parties. The Royals now go back to the drawing board on how they will develop their leadership strategy as they gear up for IPL 2026. They will also be incredibly conscious of what Dravid decides to do next. The change is both timely and poignant to signify the closing of one chapter and the possible opening of another.

