Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

For the first time since 1992, Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena (also known as the Ray Mitchell Oval and Harrup Park) is hosting men’s One-Day International cricket, with Australia facing South Africa in two ODIs on August 22 and 24. The last men’s ODI here was a rain-ruined World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka (28th February 1992), abandoned after just two balls. Since then, the venue has seen women’s internationals, AFLW games, and top domestic cricket. Now, the city is back in the international spotlight just as Queensland eyes the 2032 Olympics.

Arena Gears Up for World-Class Cricket

Great Barrier Reef Arena’s head curator, Peter Kazakoff, is leading preparations with a team of six. A former Gabba groundsman with two decades of experience, Kazakoff said the unusually cold winter has made pitch preparation challenging. “It’s been down to single digits at times, and getting the grass to move has been tough,” he shared.

The pitch, sealed and selected weeks in advance, features Legend couch grass and is designed for even pace and bounce. “You want to score runs in ODIs, so you want a true surface—minimal sideways movement, good bounce,” said Kazakoff. Final preparations on match day will focus on hardening the surface and removing excess grass.

Proteas Adjust to New Conditions

South African batter Matthew Breetzke, who scored 57 in the first ODI, noted the contrast between Cairns and Mackay. While the Cairns wicket was slow and spin-friendly, Mackay’s surface seems quicker and livelier. After a net session, he said, “We’ll need to assess conditions in the first 10 overs and adapt fast.”

Mackay Embraces the Moment

With a 10,000-seat capacity and strong community support, Mackay is embracing its cricket comeback. The city expects packed stands and a festival-like atmosphere across both matches. After 33 years, Mackay is not just hosting cricket—it’s making a statement on the world stage.

