LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena hosts its first men’s ODI in 33 years as Australia faces South Africa. After a rain-affected 1992 match, the venue is ready with a carefully prepared pitch. Proteas must adapt to new conditions, while the city gears up for a historic cricketing celebration.

Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena hosts its first men’s ODI in 33 years (Image Credit - X)
Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena hosts its first men’s ODI in 33 years (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 22, 2025 13:07:57 IST

For the first time since 1992, Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena (also known as the Ray Mitchell Oval and Harrup Park) is hosting men’s One-Day International cricket, with Australia facing South Africa in two ODIs on August 22 and 24. The last men’s ODI here was a rain-ruined World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka (28th February 1992), abandoned after just two balls. Since then, the venue has seen women’s internationals, AFLW games, and top domestic cricket. Now, the city is back in the international spotlight just as Queensland eyes the 2032 Olympics.

Arena Gears Up for World-Class Cricket

Great Barrier Reef Arena’s head curator, Peter Kazakoff, is leading preparations with a team of six. A former Gabba groundsman with two decades of experience, Kazakoff said the unusually cold winter has made pitch preparation challenging. “It’s been down to single digits at times, and getting the grass to move has been tough,” he shared.

The pitch, sealed and selected weeks in advance, features Legend couch grass and is designed for even pace and bounce. “You want to score runs in ODIs, so you want a true surface—minimal sideways movement, good bounce,” said Kazakoff. Final preparations on match day will focus on hardening the surface and removing excess grass.

Proteas Adjust to New Conditions

South African batter Matthew Breetzke, who scored 57 in the first ODI, noted the contrast between Cairns and Mackay. While the Cairns wicket was slow and spin-friendly, Mackay’s surface seems quicker and livelier. After a net session, he said, “We’ll need to assess conditions in the first 10 overs and adapt fast.”

Mackay Embraces the Moment

With a 10,000-seat capacity and strong community support, Mackay is embracing its cricket comeback. The city expects packed stands and a festival-like atmosphere across both matches. After 33 years, Mackay is not just hosting cricket—it’s making a statement on the world stage.

Also Read: Matthew Breetzke Makes ODI History With Unmatched Streak Of Four Consecutive Fifties

Tags: australiaCricketGreat Barrier Reef Arenaodi

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years
Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years
Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years
Historic Return: Mackay Hosts First Men’s ODI In 33 Years

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?