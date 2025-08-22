Matthew Breetzke Makes ODI History With Unmatched Streak Of Four Consecutive Fifties

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has made a historic entry into One-Day Internationals, matching a record that has stood since 1987. In the second ODI against Australia at Mackay (August 22), the 26 year old opener continued his brilliant form, smashing 88 runs off 78 balls, his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in as many ODI innings.

Matching a Forgotten Feat from 1987

Matthew Breetzke has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player in ODI history to score fifty or more runs in each of his first four official innings. While India’s Navjot Singh Sidhu achieved a similar feat during the 1987 World Cup, he did not bat in his third ODI, making Breetzke’s streak truly unprecedented.

Sidhu’s run included knocks of 73 vs Australia, 75 vs New Zealand, 51 vs Australia, and 55 vs Zimbabwe. Breetzke, meanwhile, has delivered an even more emphatic start with scores of 150 vs New Zealand, 83 vs Pakistan, followed by 57 and 88 against Australia a remarkable beginning to his ODI journey.

Breetzke’s Meteoric Rise in ODIs

Debuting earlier in February, Breetzke instantly grabbed headlines by smashing 150 runs in his first-ever ODI appearance against New Zealand, the highest debut score in the format. He backed it up with 83 vs Pakistan and two more fifties in this current series. His consistency at the top of the order has become a major asset for South Africa, especially as the team transitions and looks to build a solid core ahead of upcoming tournaments.

Proteas Eyeing ODI Series Win Over Australia

South Africa, buoyed by Breetzke’s form, are looking to seal the series against Australia after a dominant 98-run win in the first ODI. Electing to bat again in the second match, the Proteas are hoping to post another score around the 300-run mark and wrap up the series in Mackay.

