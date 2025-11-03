Historic Win, Epic Tweet: 456% Surge! Virat Kohli’s Tweet Ignites The Internet As India Celebrates The Women’s Cricket Team’s World Cup Glory!

The internet had its own victory parade after India’s Women’s World Cup triumph, and leading the digital cheer squad was none other than Virat Kohli!

His heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral within minutes, capturing the nation’s pride and emotion in one powerful message.

According to X India, conversations on the platform exploded by 456.5% in just 24 hours as fans rallied behind Kohli’s words and celebrated the women’s team’s incredible win. Calling it an “epic triumph”, X India joined in the applause, but it was Virat’s tweet that truly set the internet ablaze.

Conversations exploded 456.5% in just 24 hours on 𝕏. Congrats on the epic triumph! 🏆 https://t.co/rqDSHbc8ES — X India (@XCorpIndia) November 3, 2025

Virat Kohli's Post For Women's Indian Cricket Team His post was soon shared by thousands of other people who liked and retweeted it, with friends and other cricketers coming out to congratulate the achievement of the team. Virat Kohli was able to create an impact among the fans in this country within just a few hours; a heartwarming call had been turned into the beat of the heart through the message posted by Virat Kohli. The comments were full of praise, emojis, and congratulations to both the women and the true tribute that Kohli had made. Essentially, all the cricketing icons and laymen united to express his sentiments, and it was one of the most popular sports stories on the internet to date, a worthy ode to the splendid World Cup win of India. Inspiration for generations to come, you've made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025 India's Queens Of Cricket Rewrite History With World Cup Glory! History was made in Navi Mumbai! The Indian women's cricket team finally lifted their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup trophy on November 2, 2025, crushing South Africa by 52 runs in a dream finale. Deepti Sharma owned the stage with a stunning all-round show, a gritty half-century and a fiery five-wicket haul, while Shafali Verma lit up the night with 87 blistering runs and two key wickets. After years of heartbreak in 2005 and 2017, the wait is finally over! India's queens of cricket have rewritten history, and this win feels like the dawn of a new era in women's sport.