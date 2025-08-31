LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Defeated Japan 3-2 After A Late Comeback!

India defeated Japan 3-2 at Rajgir to guarantee their spot in the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup Super 4s. India took an early 2-0 lead thanks to Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. India took a two goal lead once more because to another drag flick from Harmanpreet, but Japan closed the gap to one late in the match.

Abhishek was awarded the Hero of the Match. (Image Credit: Hockey India via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 17:46:00 IST

India clinched their place in the Super 4s of the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup after beating Japan 3-2 in Pool A at the Sports Complex, Rajgir. India started by narrowly defeating China 4-3, thanks to a double by Harmanpreet Singh, and were ignored with the home crowd hoping they would dominate against Japan.

Quick match review India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 

The hosts raced out of the gates. In the first five minutes Mandeep Singh sprinted through the Japan defence to score after play had been opened up. A few minutes later Captain Harmanpreet scored from a drag flick penalty corner, and India quickly led 2-0 in the 5th minute. Japan struck back in the third quarter when Kawabe found the back of the net during a counterattack after India overcommitted going forward, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

With the game close and tension mounting as Japan hunted for the equaliser, India held on and then with minutes remaining in the third quarter, it was Harmanpreet who was there to save the day again, with another penalty corner drag flick, as he restored India’s cushion back to 3-1. 
The final quarter provided some festival end to end action. India went down to 10 players after a yellow card was shown to Harmanpreet Singh, but with minutes remaining, Japan scored again to make it 3-2 and threaten the deficit.

India regaining it’s Supremacy in Hockey Asia Cup 

As time expired, India held strong in the last moments of play to clinch the win and stay first in Pool A. With this win, India has now established itself as the leading hockey playing nation in Asia and is now one game away from finding themselves at the automatic qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. With Japan and China tied in the pool, India’s mental performance in this match under pressure will aid them in the next step. India will next meet Kazakhstan in their final pool match. On paper, this match may look less difficult, but it is still vital for confidence as they move into the Super 4s. Meanwhile, Japan will now need to regroup quickly, but they must also find a way to have their eyes on the other matches and against them into the hopes for qualification.

Tags: Hockey Asia CupHockey Asia Cup 2025India vs JapanIndia vs Japan Asia Cup HockeyIndia vs Japan HockeyMen Hockey Asia Cup

