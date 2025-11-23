LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver’s World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri’s Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

The disqualification is especially tough on McLaren because Lando Norris was very close to the title win.

How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver's World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri's Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025? (Image Credit: Max Verstappen via Instagram)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 16:41:57 IST

Max Verstappen’s title chances were positively affected to a large extent by the Grand Prix of Las Vegas, which he won. The race saw the disqualification of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from McLaren, as their cars exceeded the maximum skid block height less than 9 mm according to FIA regulations. Thus, the positions they held, which were second and fourth, had no effect on the race results, and the race results were strongly influenced.

Therefore, the Dutchman’s win in Vegas is to be considered as a very strong point in his favor in the title battle. Verstappen benefitted from the disqualifications and is now tied with Piastri in terms of points, where each has 366, while Norris has only 24 points more than the very close margin that has been cut down to him. Only two more races are left, Qatar (sprint weekend) and Abu Dhabi, the last race of the season and there are 58 points to be won in total. As a result, Verstappen has a very clear path to his fifth title, as he is making the most of the situation.

Verstappen has taken the hard route, yet the unforeseen point change really changes things. The disqualification is especially tough on McLaren because Norris’s title chance was very close. It is now a double need for Verstappen to be perfect in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and at the same time, his competitors either making mistakes or being under pressure. If he does it, the victory that looked so far might be near again.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:41 PM IST
