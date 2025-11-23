LIVE TV
F1 Turns Chaotic As Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, Check New Race Table

The decision highlights the razor thin margins in F1 at the highest level and also how a minor technical breach can result in drastic changes to the championship standings.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 15:55:25 IST

Initially, the McLaren team looked to have a great weekend in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Lando Norris finishing second and Oscar Piastri fourth.

Why Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

However, the aftermath of the race revealed that both the rear skid blocks ‘plank’ of the two McLaren cars had been worn during the race beyond the minimum thickness of 9 mm and thus were in violation of the technical regulations. This led to the FIA stewards’ ruling whereby both Norris’s and Piastri’s race results were annulled, thereby affecting the outcome of the weekend dramatically for McLaren.



The disqualifications have a massive impact on the F1 title race that will culminate in 2025. Norris, who was the leader in the drivers’ standings and was in an excellent position to specifically win the championship, had his lead considerably cut down. On the other hand, Piastri is now tied with a fellow title rival Max Verstappen in points, his own challenge being lifted by McLaren’s misfortune. For McLaren, despite the fact that the team has already laid claim to the Constructors’ Championship, they are still going to feel the impact on the drivers’ title aspirations massively. The decision highlights the razor-thin margins in F1 at the highest level and also how a minor technical breach can result in drastic changes to the championship standings.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 3:55 PM IST
