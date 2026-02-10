India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: How To Buy Tickets For The Much-Awaited IND vs PAK Blockbuster In Colombo – Step-By-Step-Guide

The El Clásico, the biggest rivalry in cricket – the IND vs PAK match – is officially back. The much-awaited IND vs PAK match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 will go ahead as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo. After several days of uncertainty, debates, and speculation around whether the game would happen, fans finally have clarity and something exciting to look forward to.

Pakistan Government Gives Green Signal To IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Match After Days of Suspense

For those who missed the drama, there had been serious doubts about Pakistan’s participation in the Group A clash. However, late Monday night, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the team’s involvement. The decision came shortly after the ICC shared an update about its meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam was also part of the discussions.

Talks, Appeals and Finally “Good News”

As Monday night unfolded, signs started pointing toward a positive outcome. During the PSL auction event in Lahore, Naqvi and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi hinted that “good news” could be coming soon. At the same time, Aminul Islam urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance and play the match against India “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem”, as mentioned in an official BCB release.

Soon after, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would not face any sanctions, describing its talks with PCB and BCB as “open, constructive, and congenial”.

After a long evening filled with developments, Pakistan finally made it official. The decision reportedly followed repeated appeals from ICC member boards, who stressed the financial impact a boycott could have on other nations, especially Associate teams.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the requests of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the statement read. “This decision has been taken to protect the spirit of cricket and support the continuity of the global game.”

Fan Excitement Returns as Ticket Rush Begins

With the IND vs PAK match now confirmed, excitement among cricket fans has surged once again. Supporters are eagerly waiting to secure their tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest games of the tournament.

The BCCI recently announced Phase 3 of ticket sales after launching Phase 1 on December 11, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 14. So far, tickets have been released for India’s league matches against the USA and the Netherlands.

Ticket Status Still Awaited for IND vs PAK Match

Even though Pakistan are already in Colombo and India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that his team’s travel plans for February 15 are in place, ICC is yet to start ticket sales for this blockbuster clash. The match remains listed at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Interestingly, tickets for every other game at the same venue, including Super8 matches, are already available except for the India vs Pakistan fixture. The ticketing website currently states that sales will “commence soon”. The stadium is set to host five league games and three Super8 matches. Reports suggest that while the Pakistan government had earlier asked its team to forfeit the game, the PCB has not formally confirmed anything to the ICC, leading organisers to delay ticket sales. The venue is also scheduled to host the first semifinal and possibly the final if Pakistan qualify, replacing Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

How To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Fans can make online reservations through tickets.cricketworldcup.com, which redirects users to BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. Supporters can browse matches by venue to view games scheduled at a specific stadium or filter by team to follow their favourite side. Once available, tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash can be purchased directly on BookMyShow.

IND vs PAK Match Ticket Status

According to the ticketing portal at the time of checking:

India vs Pakistan (15 Feb): Coming Soon

IND vs PAK, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Process

To book tickets for IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 match, fans can log in to BookMyShow using:

Email ID

Google

Mobile number

Apple ID

After logging in, users can:

Select the match – IND vs PAK

Choose their preferred stand or seat category

Confirm details and proceed to payment

Important Ticket Details Fans Should Know

No physical tickets are needed for entry.

M-tickets will become active 48 hours before the match.

Tickets can be transferred only after the QR code is activated.

Fans should open their M-ticket in “Your Orders” at home or in a strong Wi-Fi or network area before reaching the stadium to avoid connectivity issues.

Entry will be QR-based. Fans need to log in to the BookMyShow app, go to Profile, select Your Orders, open the ticket, and show the QR code at the designated gate.

The gate name will be displayed just below the QR code.

If tickets are booked for someone else, use the "Transfer Ticket" option below the QR code, and the receiver must accept the transfer for it to appear in their account.

