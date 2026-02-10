PAK vs USA LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The Pakistan cricket team is ready to step into their second Group A game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, where they will face the USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Tuesday. As they prepare for this much-awaited match, memories from the 2024 edition still linger in the background, adding extra intensity to the contest.

Memories of the 2024 Shock Still Fresh

Fans will remember how the USA stunned Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. The thrilling encounter in New York on June 6 ended in a tie before the USA sealed a dramatic Super Over victory by 5 runs. That result remains a reminder for Pakistan that nothing can be taken for granted in this format.

PAK vs USA LIVE Streaming In India Details | Image Source - AFP

Pakistan Survives Early Scare Againstthe Netherlands

Pakistan nearly faced another upset in their opening game of the 2026 tournament. While chasing a target of 148, their batters struggled badly against a spirited Netherlands bowling attack and slipped to 114 for 7. A dropped catch from Max O’Dowd in the penultimate over proved costly, and Faheem Ashraf turned the game around with a quickfire 29 off 11 balls to guide Pakistan to victory.

USA Start Strong Despite Loss to India

The USA team began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note as they gave a tough time to the Indian batters in their opening match, reducing them to 77 for 6. However, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav played a stunning knock of 84 runs and bailed the co-hosts out of trouble.

No Room for Complacency Against Monank Patel’s Side

Pakistan knows it must stay alert against a determined USA team led by Monank Patel. Reflecting on the past upset, Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza said, “This happens often in cricket. It is a past, and we can only learn from it. Our focus is on the next match. The group is preparing well and we will be focused on that,” Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza said about the USA’s upset win over Pakistan in 2024

Concerns Around Babar Azam and Possible Changes

One of the biggest worries for Pakistan heading into this match is the form of former captain Babar Azam, who has been struggling to get runs. His difficulties were clear during the opening game against the Netherlands. There is also a possibility that the team management could replace wicketkeeper Usman Khan with Khawaja Nafay in the playing XI.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details You Need to Know

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Date:

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will take place on Tuesday, February 10.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Venue

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Time

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Live Telecast in India

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Live Streaming in India

The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be available for livestreaming on the JioHotstar website and app in India.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan/Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

USA

Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

